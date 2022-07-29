Steamship Authority pulls ferry from service after crack found; some trips delayed, canceled

The Steamship Authority will cancel some trips and delay others next week after a ferry was pulled from service when a 4-inch crack was found in the boat’s hull, officials said Friday.
Workers found the crack above the water line on the aft side of the M/V Gay Head after a small amount of water was found in the ferry’s steering gear void, the Steamship Authority said in a statement.
The ferry was taken to the authority’s Fairhaven repair facility and on Monday morning will be moved to Thames Shipyard in New London, Conn., where it will be drydocked as the structural steel is replaced, according to the statement.
Advertisement
The M/V Sankaty will be used in place of the M/V Gay Head this weekend and will cover its route on a modified schedule next week, until at least Wednesday, which means the ferry will miss some of its Martha’s Vineyard trips, and some Nantucket trips will be delayed, the authority said.
“Decisions on future service will be made when more information is obtained about the timing of the necessary repairs to the M/V Gay Head,” the statement said.
Online reservations are temporarily shut down while the authority’s reservation office works to contact and rebook customers affected by the schedule changes, officials said. Customers who have urgent travel needs can call the reservation office at 508-477-8600.
Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.