Two men arrested after crashing pickup truck into Wilmington home, police say

At approximately 5:30 p.m., Wilmington police officers responded to a report of a blue pickup truck that crashed into a house on Shawsheen Avenue, according to the Wilmington Police Department. Callers told police that the vehicle had fled the scene.

Two men were arrested after allegedly crashing a pickup truck into a home in Wilmington Thursday night.

An exterior porch of the house was destroyed, but the Wilmington Building Inspector determined that the home is still safe to live in, police said.

Wilmington police did not release the address of the home.

When officers got to the crash scene, they found the truck along with two occupants — Timothy Fortin, 31, of Holyoke, and Robert Dupont, 54, of Wilmington — a short distance away from the house, police said.

Advertisement

An exterior porch of the house was destroyed, but the Wilmington building inspector determined that the home is still safe to live in, police said.

Both men were arrested at the scene and transported to Lahey Hospital & Medical Center for medical treatment, police said. They were released from the hospital several hours later and are expected to be arraigned at Woburn District Court later Friday, police said.

Fortin is charged with operating under the influence of liquor, operating under the influence of drugs, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of a property damage crash, speeding, marked lane violation, possession of a Class A substance, and possession of a Class B substance, police said.

Dupont is charged with possession of a Class A substance and possession of a Class B substance, police said.

Bailey Allen can be reached at bailey.allen@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @baileyaallen.