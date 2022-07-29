Two R.I. men arraigned for allegedly stealing a catalytic converter, crashing vehicle in West Roxbury

Rodriguez was also cited for speeding and failure to yield at an intersection in connection with the crash, the statement said. He was released on personal recognizance.

Joshua Ortiz, 21, and Yahir Rodriguez, 19, both of Providence, were arraigned Thursday in the West Roxbury Division of Boston Municipal Court on charges including possession of burglarious instruments, conspiracy, and receiving stolen property under $1,200, the Suffolk district attorney’s office said in a statement.

Two men have been charged for allegedly stealing a catalytic converter and then crashing their vehicle while fleeing through a West Roxbury rotary , the Suffolk district attorney’s office announced Friday.

Ortiz’s bail was set at $500, the statement said.

State Police responded to a collision at the rotary at the intersection of VFW Parkway and West Roxbury Parkway involving a red Toyota Rav4 on Wednesday at 10:46 p.m., the statement said.

Troopers discovered that before the crash the Massachusetts license plate that had been on the Toyota Rav4 had been replaced with Florida license plate, which was hanging from the rear of the vehicle by a single screw, the statement said. Ortiz then allegedly fled through area yards with the Massachusetts plate and other items from the vehicle.

Rodriguez, who was driving, remained on scene. He was carrying a screwdriver in his pocket, the statement said.

While police were searching the area for Ortiz they found a bag containing a used catalytic converter, two black ski masks, a battery-operated handsaw, 33 new and used blades for the handsaw, the statement said. They also found a battery and charging dock for the tool and a wallet with a Rhode Island ID and credit cards in Rodriguez’ name.

They also found a license plate in a nearby yard; that was subsequently reported stolen from a vehicle registered in West Roxbury, the statement said.

Rodriguez attempted to look at his phone while he was in custody and received a number of text communications from a contact who appeared in the phone as “Josh,” the statement said. Police said the texts referenced a car crash and stated that individuals were coming to the crash scene to pick up Rodriguez.

Troopers later saw a vehicle pull into a driveway that none of the vehicle’s occupants had any connection to, the statement said. Among the occupants was Joshua Ortiz, who matched the physical description of the individual seen fleeing the crash, the statement said.

Ortiz and Ramirez are scheduled to return to court Oct. 7.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.