Blinken says he spoke to Russia’s foreign minister about detained Americans

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he spoke to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov by phone on Friday and urged Moscow to accept a U.S. offer to release WNBA star Brittney Griner and another American detainee, Paul Whelan

It was Blinken’s first talk with his Russian counterpart since before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February.

Blinken did not provide details of Lavrov’s response to what he had previously called a “substantial proposal” for Russia to release t Whelan and Griner.