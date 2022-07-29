Boston officials see improvement in COVID-19 numbers, but urge continued vigilance

Boston health officials said Friday they have seen encouraging trends in recent weeks in COVID-19 metrics, but they urged people to keep taking steps to protect themselves and those around them.

The Boston Public Health Commission said that the weekly total of COVID-19-related hospital admissions was 148 as of Tuesday, down 14.7 percent from the week before. Levels of virus detected in local wastewater were also down, and case numbers had “stabilized,” officials said.

Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, the public health commissioner, said the numbers were a welcome development, “but we must remain vigilant, especially with the highly transmissible BA.5 variant making up a majority of cases in the region.”