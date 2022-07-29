At Parkland Trial, Families Must Endure Grisly Evidence on Repeat

But the horrifying particulars, conveyed in emotional witness testimony, chilling audio recordings, and dispassionate forensic accounts, are impossible to avoid altogether: How a teacher at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School tied a baby blanket around a wounded student’s arm as a tourniquet. How the gunfire from a semi-automatic rifle boomed inside a classroom under attack. How the high-powered bullets ravaged children’s bodies.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — To shield heartsick families from the most macabre details of how their loved ones were murdered in a mass school shooting in Parkland, Florida, the court handling the gunman’s sentencing trial has taken an extraordinary step: Graphic videos and photographs are shown only to the jury, so that victims’ relatives and others in the courtroom gallery do not have to endure them.

Advertisement

Prosecutors argue that the grisly specifics, while painful, are necessary to prove to the jury that the gunman, Nikolas Cruz, who has pleaded guilty to 17 murders and 17 attempted murders, deserves the death penalty instead of life in prison without the possibility of parole. The judge has allowed the evidence over the objections of defense lawyers, who say that it is repetitive, gruesome, and intended to prejudice the jury against their client.

Such is the nature of capital punishment: Pursuing a death sentence, even against a defendant whose guilt has never been in doubt, requires putting a community that has already survived an unthinkable tragedy through more agony.

Trials of gunmen who have killed so many people in mass shootings are rare, because they have almost always died during the attack. The public is hardly ever forced to confront grim evidence from autopsy reports, surveillance video and survivors’ testimony in proceedings held years after the deadly rampage.

Many of the Parkland victims’ families have endorsed the prosecutors’ pursuit of the death penalty, even knowing that the trial would be excruciating. They have sat in a downtown Fort Lauderdale courtroom nearly every day since the state began presenting its case last week, shaking their heads, dabbing their eyes, and holding on to one another during the most difficult moments.

Advertisement

Their view, however, is not unanimously held. A small number of people connected to the tragedy have publicly opposed capital punishment, in part because the very process of securing a death penalty verdict and waiting out the inevitable years of appeals would be so difficult.

“This will not help us heal and get any kind of closure,” Michael B. Schulman, whose 35-year-old son, Scott J. Beigel, was killed in the shooting, wrote in 2019 in The South Florida Sun Sentinel. While he believed that Cruz deserved death, Schulman wrote, pursuing that sentence would involve reliving the Feb. 14, 2018, shooting over and over again.

Robert Schentrup, whose 16-year-old sister Carmen was killed in the shooting, opposes the death penalty altogether.

“Parkland happened because of a series of cascading, systemic failures, which allowed someone to get to the point where they would commit a school shooting and buy a military-style rifle,” Schentrup said. “We need to be focusing on the systems that failed us, instead of what I believe is the symptom of that failure.”

Still, Schentrup’s position — which he described as shaped by his religious upbringing and by survivors of the Charleston, South Carolina, church shooting in 2015, who preached forgiveness — is so unusual among the Parkland victims’ families who have spoken about the trial that his parents have publicly disagreed with him. They think Cruz, 23, should be sentenced to death.

Advertisement

“That day, the shooter should’ve been stopped,” said Schentrup’s mother, April Schentrup. “We shouldn’t even have to endure this trial. If the police did what they were supposed to do, we wouldn’t be here.”

The Parkland trial is expected to continue into the fall, and victims’ families will soon have a chance to address the jury.

Although the defendant’s guilt is not in question, prosecutors must show the jurors what happened in order to prove the aggravating factors required under Florida law to justify the death penalty, according to Gail Levine, a former Miami-Dade County prosecutor who tried 15 capital homicides. The aggravating factors include that the murders were heinous, atrocious or cruel, and that they were committed in a cold, calculated and premeditated way.

Some families, including the Schentrups, have chosen not to watch the trial at all. April Schentrup said she has read occasional news articles or heard from families in attendance.

“We don’t have control over what’s going on in the courtroom with the jury,” she said. “They’ll make the decision that they make. I feel like I understand what happened that day, and I don’t need to relive it.”

Robert Schentrup said he would find the trial traumatizing. He and his parents prefer to remember Carmen, who was hitting her stride as a young woman and wanted to find a cure for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Advertisement

“Healing, for me, is not something that will happen based upon a verdict at the end of the trial,” he said.