Trump using presidential seal on items at golf course

It is against federal law to use the presidential and vice-presidential seals in ways that could convey “a false impression of sponsorship or approval by the Government of the United States.”

The seal was plastered on towels, golf carts, and other items as the former president participated at the pro-am of the Saudi-sponsored tournament Thursday.

Former president Donald Trump was spotted using the presidential seal on multiple items during the LIV Golf tournament at his Bedminster, N.J., golf course.

While violating this law could result in imprisonment of “not more than six months,” a fine, or both, these punishments are rarely doled out.

This is not the first time the display of the seal has been reported at Trump properties. The logo appeared on a marker at his golf course in West Palm Beach, Fla., in an Instagram post earlier this year, according to Forbes. WNYC and ProPublica reported in 2018 that the Trump Organization ordered golf course markers with the emblem on them.

Last year, a Washington D.C.-based watchdog group accused his Bedminster golf club of profiting from using images of the presidential seal.

“Unlawful use of the presidential seal for commercial purposes is no trivial matter, especially when it involves a former president who is actively challenging the legitimacy of the current president,” Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington said when it filed the 2021 complaint.

As Trump teed off Thursday at the latest LIV Golf Invitational Series tournament, the event was closed to the public but open to media.

This week marks the third event of the Saudi-funded LIV Golf series, which Trump has joined forces with in Bedminster in the face of criticism, and its second in the United States.

The former president was asked whether he had any regrets that the golf club was hosting a LIV Golf event rather than a tournament sanctioned by the US Golf Association or PGA Tour.

“No, no regrets. That’s their problem,” he said. “This course blows every other course away.”

Asked by a reporter whether he intended to announce his candidacy for the 2024 presidential election, he said: “You’re going to be so happy . . . We’ll let you know pretty soon.”

Poll finds abortion rights supporters uncertain about voting

Nearly two-thirds of Americans say the end of Roe v. Wade represents a “major loss of rights” for women, a Washington Post-Schar School poll finds, but those who support abortion access are less certain they will vote this fall — a sign of the challenges facing Democrats who hope the issue will motivate their base in the midterms.

Fully 58 percent of the country supports a federal law establishing the right to an abortion before a fetus can survive outside the womb, the standard the Supreme Court enshrined for nearly 50 years and overturned last month. And almost a third of Americans say abortion will be one of the “single most important” issues shaping their midterm vote. That’s less than the 39 percent calling rising prices a top issue but higher than the 23 percent citing crime and 20 percent citing immigration.

Abortion’s importance as a voting issue has increased from three years ago, when a Post-ABC poll found 14 percent saying it was one of the top factors in their presidential vote.

When it comes to the Supreme Court’s June ruling, 65 percent view the decision as a major loss of women’s rights, while 35 percent say it is not. Among those certain they will vote, 58 percent say it represents a loss of women’s rights, while 42 percent say it does not. And a slight majority of certain voters support a federal law allowing abortion before a fetus can survive outside the womb.

But the poll also provides evidence of an enthusiasm problem for Democrats: Those who reject the idea that the court’s ruling is a loss for women are 18 percentage points more likely to express certainty they will vote in the midterms — 70 percent compared with 52 percent of those who do see such a loss, according to the Post-Schar School poll conducted July 22 to 24.

Democrats and women, especially younger women, are particularly uncertain they will vote. About 1 in 3 women under 40 are sure they will cast a ballot even as they have strong concerns about rollbacks in abortion access.

“Is the discontent with Democratic Party leadership and policies generally so deep that those most affected by the court decision . . . still plan to sit out this election?” said Mark Rozell, dean of the Schar School of Policy and Government at George Mason University, who worked on the poll. “I struggle to wrap my head around this disconnect.”

Democrats see abortion as a winning issue for them in an otherwise tough election year shaped by rising concerns about the economy and widespread dissatisfaction with President Biden. Candidates in tight races that will determine control of the evenly divided Senate are pitching themselves as barriers to a nationwide abortion ban, while gubernatorial hopefuls are pledging to fight strict bans in battleground states such as Wisconsin and Arizona.

The poll finds that Americans trust Democrats more than Republicans to handle abortion, by a 35 percent to 26 percent margin, but a sizable 39 percent say they trust neither party on the issue.

Man arrested outside lawmaker’s home faces felony charge

Authorities in Seattle on Wednesday filed a felony stalking charge against a man who was arrested outside the house of Representative Pramila Jayapal, Democrat of Washington, earlier this month with a loaded weapon.

Brett Forsell, 49, was arrested on July 9 after Jayapal called 911 to report that a person outside her residence was yelling obscenities and may have fired a pellet gun, according to a probable cause report from the Seattle police department. Police officers later found Forsell standing in the middle of the street outside Jayapal’s Seattle home with his hands raised in the air and a loaded semiautomatic pistol holstered on his waist, according to the report.

Police said they found no evidence of bullets or pellets being fired at the scene. A neighbor recounted that she heard a man yelling for Jayapal to “go back to India” and threatening to kill the congresswoman, the report said.

Forsell, who was initially arrested on suspicion of committing a hate crime, was released from jail on July 13 because the authorities could not confirm that he had made death threats or racist remarks. He was arrested again Thursday after police investigators collected additional evidence for the stalking charge.

In an interview with federal agents, Forsell acknowledged that he had shouted profanities at Jayapal’s residence while driving past it on numerous occasions since late June, as well as on July 9. But he denied stepping onto her property and yelling death threats or racist insults, and allegedly said his animosity toward Jayapal is because she is a member of the Democratic Party. Forsell also told investigators that he had been drinking on July 9, and that he suffers from mental health issues.

Forsell’s behavior was “clearly designed to intimidate and harass” Jayapal, and his reference to the congresswoman’s ethnic heritage was made in a disparaging fashion, the prosecutor’s office stated. His bail was set at $500,000 as authorities say Forsell is likely to commit a violent offense if free, and he has already said that he would return to Jayapal’s home as soon as he is released.

A judge also instituted an Extreme Risk Protection Order so Forsell would not have access to his firearm.

The case is the latest example of charges being brought against people accused of threatening politicians. A New Hampshire man was sentenced in December to nearly three years in prison for threatening to hang members of Congress who didn’t “get behind” former president Donald Trump. Weeks earlier, a New York man was sentenced to 19 months for threatening to “slaughter” lawmakers after the 2021 Capitol riot. And in April, an Alaska man who’d left threatening voicemails for lawmakers was sentenced to 32 months.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Jayapal called the felony stalking charge against Forsell a sign that “the justice system is doing its work,” adding that she is grateful to the county prosecutors for holding Forsell “accountable for his dangerous actions.”

