Bring them their flowers now, while they’re living

One of the last of the battalion’s 855 members, Davis was honored on Tuesday. She’s now 102, and it’s been nearly 80 years since she first served. Davis shouldn’t have had to wait so long.

Davis is the oldest living member of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion , the only all-Black, all-female unit to serve during World War II. In March, President Biden signed a bill to award the Congressional Gold Medal, the highest civilian honor the government can bestow, to the unit nicknamed the “Six Triple Eight.”

In her song “Bring My Flowers Now” country singer Tanya Tucker has one wistful request: “Bring my flowers now, while I’m livin’ / I won’t need your love when I’m gone.” That song, which won Tucker the first Grammy of her 50-year career, was co-written by Brandi Carlile, the same acclaimed singer-songwriter who brought the great Joni Mitchell back to the Newport Folk Festival this year. What began as a tribute to Mitchell became the influential performer’s first appearance on the Fort Adams stage since 1969 and her first full-length concert in 20 years.

Mitchell, 78, has had health issues since suffering a brain aneurysm in 2015. But on that stage she sang the songs that made her a legend, basked in her fans’ applause and tears, and blessed us — and herself —with another indelible moment.

On that same Sunday in another state at a different shrine to greatness, that’s the kind of moment Buck O’Neil deserved but did not live to see. At the recent National Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Cooperstown, N.Y., John Jordan O’Neil — Buck, to everyone he met — finally got his plaque among the legends. An excellent player in the Negro Leagues and later Major League Baseball’s first Black coach, O’Neil spent decades as baseball’s most ebullient ambassador. He also co-founded the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City.

In 2006, when 17 Negro League players were posthumously given their rightful but long denied place in baseball’s most hallowed space, it was O’Neil who inducted them. He should have been honored as well.

“I’ve done a lot of things I really liked doing,” O’Neil said in his speech. “But I’d rather be right here, right now, representing the people who helped build a bridge across the chasm of prejudice.” Less than three months later, O’Neil died at the age of 94.

It’s that “chasm of prejudice” that kept O’Neil and so many Negro League players out of the majors and the hall for so long. During a CBS News report about this year’s induction of O’Neil and Bud Fowler, who in the late 1800s became the first Black man to play pro baseball on an all-white team, Josh Rawitch, the hall’s president, was asked if these inductions were “an effort to make up for past sins.” Rawitch said no.

“I would say it’s really just to make sure that everybody’s given a fair shake,” he said. “In some cases it may just be that the lens of time has changed the perspective of baseball.”

Racism denied a fair shake to generations of Black men who turned every baseball diamond they graced into a gem. I’ve long believed that’s why so many institutions are slow to honor Black excellence. To do it in truth and light, officials not only have to acknowledge the achievements but also the stifling inequality Black people had to endure and overcome to succeed, and why their contributions are still too often overlooked.

That’s a story America rarely wants to tell. And this is how Black people, like the women of the Six Triple Eight, are pushed into obscurity.

In an interview, Davis told NBC News that recognition was her unit’s due and called it an honor that “isn’t mine, just mine. No. It’s everybody’s.” Davis did not wait to volunteer when her country needed her. Nor did she shirk the duties of her unit to sort millions of packages and letters sent to American troops that had languished in rat-infested airport hangars in England.

Paying tribute to those who have passed on is necessary. Honoring them in their lifetime is a sacred act. There are only six members of the Six Triple Eight left. It should not have taken this long for these women to receive their nation’s recognition and gratitude, but at least an American hero has her flowers now.





