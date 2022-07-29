Give whales their space

This summer, the sheer majesty of humpback whales, breaching and swimming in our midst, has been on full display, spellbinding onlookers along the Massachusetts coast. But on Sunday, there was a stark reminder of the risk of humans getting too close to these massive animals, which can weigh up to 60,000 pounds and measure up to 50 feet long, when one of the whales breached and landed on a 19-foot recreational boat. (“Whale breaches, lands on small boat in waters off Plymouth,” Metro, July 25).

While encountering marine mammals is not uncommon for frequent boaters, these interactions may now happen more often due to the impacts of climate change. As we delight in watching these magnificent animals this summer, remember to be respectful. Stay back and give these whales at least 100 yards of space, as recommended by the National Marine Fisheries Service. Climate change is demanding we pay more attention to our natural world every day.