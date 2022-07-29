How we can save the monarch butterfly

Who doesn’t remember the childhood magic of a monarch butterfly flitting past on a summer day? Sadly, that experience is dramatically less common for today’s children (“Beloved monarch butterflies now listed as endangered,” July 21). The International Union for the Conservation of Nature has added our monarch butterfly to its Red List as an endangered species, citing an 84 percent population decline from 1996 to 2014. Unfortunately, there’s little reason to suspect that this trend has slowed since 2014.

But we can recover the monarch through concerted actions, as we have done with other endangered species such as the bald eagle. Loss of habitat, widespread use of pesticides, agricultural intensification, and climate change are the main threats to monarchs.