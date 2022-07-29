The matter with Kansas

In 2019, the Kansas Supreme Court ruled 6-1 that a legislative ban on a common abortion procedure violated Section 1 of that state’s constitution, which it said confers a fundamental “right of personal autonomy . . . and bodily integrity” on residents. Abortion opponents are now attempting to nullify that ruling with a ballot question full of slippery language: It pretends to seek a middle ground but would allow legislative abortion bans to take effect almost immediately. So much for respecting constitutional “originalism.”

While abortion rights advocates are scrambling to shore up protections in pro-choice states — including Massachusetts — after the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade, anti-abortion forces in Kansas are working to negate existing rights in that state’s constitution. Next Tuesday, in the first electoral test since the Dobbs v. Jackson ruling, Kansans will vote on a proposed constitutional amendment to remove protections that have prevented a restrictive abortion ban from taking effect. The outcome of the vote is crucial for women seeking to end their pregnancies in a region of the country surrounded by states hostile to abortion. But the ballot amendment also reveals the broken condition of our politics.

The vote is expected to be close. Despite its Republican tilt in presidential contests, Kansas has a moderate tradition of electing Democrats and even pro-choice Republicans to high office. Still, anti-abortion forces in Kansas are fervent and sometimes violent; in 2009 the abortion provider Dr. George Tiller was murdered in church after being targeted by Operation Rescue and other extremist groups.

It’s important to note that even with the constitutional protections, abortion is still regulated in Kansas. The procedure is generally allowed only up to 22 weeks of pregnancy; minors are required to receive parental consent; all patients must receive counseling, undergo an ultrasound, and wait 24 hours. Nevertheless, both sides recognize how much is riding on the vote’s outcome. Campaign organizers and cash have been flowing into Kansas; the Catholic archdiocese and its affiliates alone have spent $4 million promoting the amendment, and liberal groups are also spending big to block it.

So far, there’s plenty of heat and not much light in Kansas. The election Aug. 2 is for a primary that is normally closed to independent voters; this could depress turnout among independents who don’t realize they can still vote on the amendment alone. Some voters are confused because a “no” vote would keep the abortion protections, while a “yes” vote would eliminate them. Given all the outside spending and muddled messaging, it will be hard to know how much the result truly reflects the will of the people, either way.

This is why ballot questions are poor vehicles for deciding complicated issues. So-called “direct democracy” can be a useful tool in limited circumstances, but it’s a blunt instrument. The common practice of paying people to gather the required signatures doesn’t exactly suggest a groundswell of public support. Once adopted, legislators usually are loath to correct ballot laws to make them more workable; that’s even less likely with a constitutional amendment.

Campaigns can be instigated by wealthy individuals with a personal agenda: In 2002 California multimillionaire Ron Unz successfully sponsored a Massachusetts question to replace bilingual education with English immersion. It took 15 years for the Legislature to restore a measure of flexibility to the state’s language curriculum. Voters sometimes make snap decisions or send mixed signals, and the best-funded campaigns usually prevail. This is why we’re a representative democracy, designating elected officials and the courts to expertly enact and interpret our laws.

Lately, however, our courts and elected representatives have seriously let us down. Decisions clearly at odds with the will of the majority are being imposed by five Supreme Court justices appointed either by presidents who lost the popular vote, or confirmed by US senators representing a minority of the population. The Senate, intended by the nation’s founders to cool the “fickleness and passion” of the more populous House, is paralyzed, unable to enact the simplest laws to benefit Americans. Gerrymandered congressional and legislative seats produce lopsided delegations that don’t reflect the registered party preferences of the voters.

I hope the good people of Kansas reject this dangerous stripping away of rights and maintain their current balanced approach to abortion. But the entire exercise is another symptom of our damaged politics. For all the intense interest it has generated and its real implications for women’s lives, Tuesday’s ballot referendum is no way to run a democracy.

Renée Loth’s column appears regularly in the Globe.