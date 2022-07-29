Women should be confident in their value

While discouraging, it’s not surprising that the gender wage gap widened after equal pay went into effect (”Gender wage gap widened after law,” Business, July 14). We observed early on that women were sometimes unprepared to state their salary expectations. When they did respond, the differences were striking: They often asked for lower salaries than men for the same job. Some women were taken by surprise and offered a number before they had done their research. Some even tried to revise their expectations upward later, which wasn’t very effective.

Women need to fully embrace their worth. Making salaries public in job descriptions is one possibility. But when this data is lacking, women can request a salary range at the beginning of the process and be unafraid to ask for the higher end. Meanwhile, employers should use standardized, predetermined criteria to set their ranges and support women who demonstrate assertiveness when negotiating. I have noted an encouraging trend when women do ask for more: Even if their request isn’t met, the response is — we’re glad you asked. Equal pay will only happen if we change the salary conversation on both sides and empower women to be informed and confident about their value.