Home of the Week: Somerville condo is on a whole other level: Several of them

There are eight units in this Somerville building, and this corner condo has private spaces at the bottom and top. While preparing dinner, one can serve an aperitif to guests mingling in the backyard or on the deck.

The yard is fenced in. Matt Collamer

The deck off the top floor. Matt Collamer

But first, they need to climb the four steps to reach the front door and enter the home. The foyer conjures the mental image of a three-dimensional chessboard: A short stairway rises up from the entry to the living/dining area and a second goes to the kitchen. But this home surprises with hidden levels.

The building has eight units. Matt Collamer

The living/dining room draws significant natural light from a triplex of rectangular windows, each crowned with a transom, in the front of the room and a pair of the same design on the opposite wall. Currently, a table for six occupies a dedicated space under a circular light fixture. The heart of the area is a gas fireplace framed with porcelain tile. Standing next to the fireplace? A narrow built-in bookshelf that runs nearly floor to ceiling.

There is a half bath snuggled between the kitchen and the stairs to the upper level. It has a single vanity with a white Caesarstone top and porcelain tile flooring.

The flooring is oak throughout much of the home.

It’s five steps up into the kitchen, where a long island can serve double duty as a table. Stools slide underneath, and three pendant lights hang overhead. The island, which has waterfall edges, is topped with white Caesarstone, as are the dark-toned smooth-front cabinets. The kitchen also offers a built-in wine rack and stainless steel appliances, including a gas cooktop.

The kitchen features a long island with seating and waterfall edges. Matt Collamer

Stairs off the kitchen lead to another level on the chess board not visible from the front entrance. And on this floor are two bedrooms, including the primary suite; the main full bath; a laundry closet; and storage.

The primary suite features a ceiling fan, three windows on two walls, and a custom walk-in closet. The full bath comes with a double floating vanity topped with gray Caesarstone, a shower behind a clear-glass door, and porcelain tile on the floor and in the shower.

The primary bedroom. Matt Collamer

The primary suite bath comes with a dual vanity and a standalone shower. Matt Collamer

The second bedroom has a paired set of windows, a closet with double doors, and a ceiling fan. The main bath offers a shower/bath combination behind a clear-glass door, a white subway tile backsplash, a porcelain tile floor, and a single vanity with a white Caesarstone counter.

One of three bedrooms in the home. Matt Collamer

The home's main bath offers a tub/shower combination. Matt Collamer

Yet another level awaits. Set up as a home office, the final floor is what the listing agent calls “flex space.” It has cathedral ceilings, storage, a skylight, and a door to the private deck.

This top-floor room is set up as an office. Matt Collamer

The third bedroom is on the garden level and outfitted as a family room. The floor is carpeted, and there are aboveground windows, recessed lights, and a half bath. The half bath has a white porcelain pedestal sink and a porcelain tile floor.

The home's lower level is finished. Matt Collamer

Michael Selbst of Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty in Boston has the listing. As of press time, an offer with contingencies had been accepted on the property.

Michael Selbst of Gibson Sotheby's International Realty in Boston has the listing. As of press time, an offer with contingencies had been accepted on the property.

