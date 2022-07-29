fb-pixel Skip to main content

State climate legislation in limbo as Baker files amendments

By Dharna Noor and Sabrina Shankman Globe Staff,Updated July 29, 2022, 11 minutes ago
Massachusetts governor Charles Charlie Baker pictured during a visit to Greentown Labs, in Somerville, during a Belgian Economic Mission to the United States of America, Thursday 09 June 2022.LAURIE DIEFFEMBACQ/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

Governor Baker sent the Massachusetts Legislature several amendments on a new climate bill on Friday afternoon, leaving the future of the legislation uncertain.

The move came with just two days left in the legislative session, leaving little time to work through the sprawling amendments on the legislation, which was the culmination of months of negotiations.

The amendments address core components of the bill, including efforts to streamline the offshore wind industry’s bidding process and allow 10 communities to ban the use of fossil fuels in new buildings and major renovations.

“We are optimistic that we can get to a final piece of legislation that the governor is happy to sign,” said Energy and Environment Affairs Secretary Beth Card. The governor’s amendments retain the themes of the legislature’s bill, she said, while trying to “ensure that from an implementation perspective, it’s possible to do what’s being suggested here.”

Sen. Michael Barrett, who negotiated the bill in the legislature along with Rep. Jeff Roy, said he could not comment on the amendments until he had further time to read through them.


This is a developing story and will be updated.



Dharna Noor can be reached at dharna.noor@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @dharnanoor. Sabrina Shankman can be reached at sabrina.shankman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shankman.

