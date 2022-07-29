Cleveland QB Deshaun Watson continues to work while awaiting word on his potential NFL discipline

Watson was accused of sexual harassment and assault by 24 massage therapists in Texas and has settled 20 of the civil lawsuits filed against him. Four lawsuits remain pending and the attorney representing the women has said he hopes to take them to trial sometime next spring.

Two people with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that retired judge Sue L. Robinson is not issuing a ruling Friday on Watson’s disciplinary hearing that concluded a month ago. They spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the discussions are private.

The wait for a decision on potential discipline for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson following accusations of sexual misconduct will continue into another week.

Two separate Texas grand juries declined to indict Watson on criminal complaints stemming from the allegations.

Watson, who played for four seasons with Houston before being traded to Cleveland in March, has been practicing with the Browns while Robinson has spent weeks trying to determine whether the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback violated the NFL’s personal conduct policy and whether to impose discipline.

The league argued for an indefinite suspension of at least one year during a three-day hearing in Delaware last month. The NFL Players’ Association pushed for no punishment, though a person familiar with Watson’s defense told the AP in June that a suspension is expected and the goal is to have Watson play this season.

Both sides submitted post-hearing briefs by July 12 and hoped for a decision before training camp opened this week. Robinson is carefully considering the case and isn’t held to a deadline.

If Robinson, who was jointly appointed by the league and the players’ union, imposes any punishment, either side can appeal. In that case, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell or his designee “will issue a written decision that will constitute full, final and complete disposition of the dispute,” per terms of Article 46 in the collective bargaining agreement.

Jacoby Brissett would replace Watson as Cleveland’s starter during any suspension.

Jets sign LB Kwon Alexander

Kwon Alexander is reuniting with Robert Saleh and providing the New York Jets’ linebacker corps with a veteran presence.

The 27-year-old Alexander signed a one-year deal with the Jets on Friday, a move that came after the team worked him out during the offseason.

“He’s a ball of energy, great leadership,” Saleh said a few hours before the signing was made official when Alexander passed his physical.

Alexander spent last season and part of 2020 with New Orleans after 1½s in San Francisco with Saleh as his defensive coordinator. He was drafted in the fourth round out of LSU in 2015 by Tampa Bay, where he played his first four seasons. Alexander was selected for the Pro Bowl after his third season in 2017.

“Love him,” Saleh said. “Obviously, we have the history in San Francisco, but he’s a special young man.”

Alexander has 521 tackles, 12 sacks, eight interceptions, 10 forced fumbles, 43 tackles for losses and 32 passes defensed in 78 career games, including 74 starts.

DE Chase Young to miss Commanders opener

Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young will miss the season opener and possibly longer, coach Ron Rivera said after training-camp practice. “He will not play the first game,” Rivera said. “I’m going to put it that way. . . . He will not be ready for the first game.” Rivera indicated at first Young would begin the season on the physically-unable-to-perform (PUP) list, which the team placed him on at the start of camp. But the coach then backed off that statement and declined to give a finite timetable for Young’s recovery from a torn right ACL in Week 10 last season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Young’s ACL was reconstructed in November, with the torn ligament removed and replaced with tissue from his other knee . . . Former Washington defensive end Ryan Kerrigan, the franchise’s all-time sacks leader with 95.5, announced his retirement from the NFL after 11 seasons. Kerrigan signed an honorary one-day contract with Washington to make it his first and last team. Washington drafted Kerrigan 16th overall in 2011, and played 156 games in 10 seasons with the club before he was released. He played the 2021 season with the Philadelphia Eagles . . . Chicago Bears center Lucas Patrick is out indefinitely because of a right hand injury, leaving a retooled offensive line without an important piece. Coach Matt Eberflus confirmed Patrick injured his right hand and said there is no timetable for his return.

