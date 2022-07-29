Game 101: Brewers at Red Sox lineups and notes

The Red Sox salvaged a split with the Guardians Thursday night, as Xander Bogaerts delivered a three-run homer in the sixth to lead the Sox to a 4-2 win. Next up for the Sox is a three-game series with Milwaukee at Fenway before next week’s seven game road trip through Houston and Kansas City.
The Brewers are coming off a 5-1 homestand in which they averaged seven runs a game and are in first place in the National League Central.
Brayan Bello will be on the mound for the Sox, still in search of his first win in the majors.
Here is a preview.
Lineups
BREWERS (55-44): TBA
Pitching: RHP Brandon Woodruff (8-3, 3.73 ERA)
RED SOX (50-50): TBA
Pitching: RHP Brayan Bello (0-2, 10.50 ERA)
Time: 7:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Brewers vs. Bello: Has not faced any Milwaukee batters
Red Sox vs. Woodruff: Alex Verdugo 0-2
Stat of the day: Xander Bogaerts has reached base safely multiple times in 10 of his last 16 games, batting .382 with a .452 OBP and .997 OPS over the span (21-for-55, six doubles, six walks, and one hit-by-pitch).
Notes: Bello has pitched exactly four innings while allowing at least four runs in each of his three starts. In his most recent outing, the 23-year-old allowed five runs on nine hits and took a loss against the Blue Jays on Sunday. … Since returning from the injured list in late June, Woodruff has gone 3-0 with a 2.20 ERA across five starts. … He lasted six innings in three of those outings and allowed more than two runs just once. Bobby Dalbec has six RBI in his last two games and 11 RBI in his last 17 games. … Third baseman Luis Urias is riding a six-game hitting streak in which he is 8-for-21 (.381) with two homers and seven RBIs. … Christian Yelich brings a seven-game hitting streak to Fenway.
