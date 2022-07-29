Game 101: Brewers at Red Sox lineups and notes

The Red Sox salvaged a split with the Guardians Thursday night, as Xander Bogaerts delivered a three-run homer in the sixth to lead the Sox to a 4-2 win. Next up for the Sox is a three-game series with Milwaukee at Fenway before next week’s seven game road trip through Houston and Kansas City.

The Brewers are coming off a 5-1 homestand in which they averaged seven runs a game and are in first place in the National League Central.

Brayan Bello will be on the mound for the Sox, still in search of his first win in the majors.