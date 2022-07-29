The last days of J.D. Martinez with the Red Sox?

Martinez gets the drill. Unlike Bogaerts, who has spent his entire professional career — nearly 13 years — in one organization, the 34-year-old has seen the other side of the industry. He was released by the Astros in the spring of 2014, traded by the Tigers to the Diamondbacks as a free-agent-to-be in 2017, signed with the Red Sox in the spring of 2018, and has spent time in each of the last three offseasons deciding whether it made sense to opt out of his contract.

Xander Bogaerts sought and received reassurance that he will remain a Red Sox beyond the trade deadline. The same cannot be said of J.D. Martinez.

Given that reality, he considers being dealt before this year’s deadline a possibility – and even a likelihood, particularly if the Red Sox don’t catch a sudden hot streak to reverse their considerable slide. He doesn’t need the front office to clarify its intentions.

“I’ve been in this game too long,” Martinez said about whether he’d sought clarity from the front office. “The Red Sox are a first-class organization, but the industry in total, it’s a business. At the end of the day, it’s a business and everyone’s going to treat it that way. So I don’t get involved in that. I kind of just focus on what I can control, who I’m facing on the mound.

“Like the Drake song, ‘There’s no friends in the industry,’” said Martinez. “It’s true. It’s just the business. It’s a hard situation. It is what it is. We’ve got to make the best of the situation for that. I understand it.”

Does Martinez believe he’ll be a Red Sox past the trade deadline on Tuesday?

“Not if we don’t start winning. That’s about as simple as I can put it,” Martinez said on Thursday afternoon, prior to his team’s 4-2 win. “I would understand it. I wouldn’t be upset about it. Of course I want to be here, stay here. I’m a lot more comfortable here. I would prefer the club wins today, starts a winning streak, and makes it real hard on them.”

Of course, even a winning streak might not be enough to prevent Martinez from being dealt. Multiple industry sources suggested that there seems a good likelihood that the Red Sox deal Martinez – in the final season of a five-year, $110 million deal he signed in February 2018 – regardless of the team’s performance leading up to the trade deadline.

One American League executive opined that Martinez is “as good as gone,” even if the Sox remain in the thick of the wild-card race. What would be the logic of dealing Martinez if the Sox hope to contend?

Martinez has provided the Sox with solid but unspectacular production this year, hitting .293/.361/.466 with nine homers and 30 doubles in 82 games – good enough to earn his fourth All-Star nod in five years with the Sox, but not the same power threat he’s been in prior years.

“I do believe that the first few months of the season, regardless of what people think of our numbers, it was kind of like the best version I’d seen of him, hitting the ball consistently on a nightly basis. At the end, the OPS is always there, it’s always been. He was doing it a different way, hitting doubles, hitting rockets to right field,” said Sox manager Alex Cora. “His swing decisions at one point during the season, they were on point, and then he got off. I think he was just trying to create [power] or it was just part of the season. But I think overall, regardless of the homers, he was really, really good for for two months, two months and a half. He’s been really good for us.”

Yet Martinez has struggled to regain his timing since his return from a back injury that sidelined him from the first four days after the All-Star break, going 0-for-10 with two walks in the last three games.

“Seven days with the back thing kind of messed up my timing,” said Martinez, referring to the combination of the All-Star break and the time he missed due to his back discomfort. “[After] the All-Star break, it couldn’t have been a worse time to take another four days.”

Meanwhile, the inability to use him in the field – he has not worn a glove in a game this year – has been a roster limitation, particularly when managing the health of players such as Devers and Bogaerts while trying to keep them in the lineup through injuries.

If the Sox traded Martinez and acquired another player who could not only DH but also offer help in the field, then they could use the DH spot to manage the overall playing time of their roster. In that sense, Martinez may be in a different category than other free-agents-to-be such as Nate Eovaldi and Christian Vázquez.

The Sox can perhaps imagine a world where their pitching and defense improves drastically down the stretch with the return of several pitchers. Eovaldi and Garrett Whitlock are back, Rich Hill and Michael Wacha aren’t far away, James Paxton could enter the equation at some point, and Trevor Story’s transformative defense could re-enter the equation soon – giving the team hope that its catastrophic month on the mound has an end-point.

As for dealing Martinez, two possible factors are in play. The first is the return: A year ago, the Twins landed starter Joe Ryan from the Rays for a half-season of DH Nelson Cruz. Martinez’s production this year doesn’t match that of Cruz when he was dealt in 2021, but his track record suggests that dealing him could contribute to the Sox’ ongoing efforts to deepen their organizational talent.

The second is financial. Martinez is owed roughly $6.75 million over the rest of the season. If the Sox deal him and perhaps another pending free agent or two, their payroll for 2022 could dip back below the $230 million luxury tax threshold – theoretically putting the team in a better position to spend more aggressively heading into 2023.

One AL source on Friday morning suggested it appears the Sox are preparing to deal Martinez and other role players. If Martinez is dealt, he certainly won’t be blindsided.

On Thursday afternoon, Martinez sat in the grandstands at Fenway for a video shoot. But the slugger made a point of taking a moment to appreciate the surroundings and what has been his baseball home since 2018, mindful that he may soon change addresses.

No matter what, he recognizes that he’ll be with a team that has playoff aspirations. He’d love that to be with the Sox, but understands that might not be the case for much longer.

“[Contending is] what we play for. I love it. Obviously, I think it’s a great position to be in. It drives you, especially, when you’re in that hunt, baseball is fun. If you’re not playing for anything, it’s tough. When you’re in it, the excitement, the fans, the energy, the team’s energy – it’s fun,” said Martinez. “This year, we’ve been in it the whole time. We’re one week away from being right in it. But, it is what it is.”

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.