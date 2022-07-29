Patriots rookie Tyquan Thornton tries to make every day a learning experience

“He is elusive, too; a lot of people don’t realize how quick he is getting out of his breaks.”

FOXBOROUGH — Jakobi Meyers was quick to find a word to describe rookie receiver Tyquan Thornton after Day 3 of Patriots training camp.

Everything Thornton does — from his 4.28 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine to his 3½-minute interview with reporters Friday that covered everything from his adjustment to New England to his three career tackles at Baylor — is fast.

And the 2022 second-round draft pick doesn’t plan on slowing down.

“I’m just trying to get 1 percent better every day,” he said, “so in 365 days, hopefully I’ll be 365 percent better.”

Advertisement

On Friday, Thornton ran routes in the red zone and took passes from Mac Jones in competitive and noncompetitive drills. A jumping catch on the sideline of a high Jones pass was the highlight of the rookie’s day and prompted cheers from fans in attendance.

Get Point After Delivering exclusive analysis and commentary on the Patriots and the NFL right to your inbox, three times a week during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

“I’ve been learning a lot,” Thornton said. “I mean, I just learned some more today from a lot of guys.”

Thornton was the only wide receiver in New England’s 2022 draft class. He said the receivers room is competitive because there are a lot of guys with different skill sets such as DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne, and Meyers.

“The thing about Tyquan is you can tell that he’s happy to learn all the time,” Meyers said. “He comes up to me and says ‘watch my route here’ or ‘watch me do this.’ Just from OTAs to now, honestly, he’s been a better player already.”

Bill Belichick has been especially hands-on with the receivers group during camp. On Wednesday, Belichick worked on routes and footwork directly with them.

“He knows a lot of football, so, I mean, I’m all ears for it,” said Thornton. “You take the coaching and just apply it to the field.”

Advertisement

But Thornton knows his speed might not translate as easily as it did in college to the NFL. At 6 feet 2 inches, 182 pounds, the 21-year-old is lean, and his small hands present a possible struggle against NFL defenders.

He’s aware of the factors of his game he needs to improve and is working to “become a full, complete receiver.”

The Patriots tested Thornton’s versatility Friday with some reps on special teams. He ran as a gunner with Kristian Wilkerson, and said he has been taking advice from Matthew Slater on the position.

Thornton said he has “some” experience with special teams but did not specify any experience as a gunner.

“It’s football, at the end of the day,” he shrugged. “Run down and go tackle the guy with the ball. So it’s not really that hard, but it’s the small details that matter.”

Jayna Bardahl can be reached at jayna.bardahl@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Jaynabardahl.