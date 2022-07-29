Scoring opportunities squandered as Red Sox stumble in late innings in loss against the Brewers

With two on and one out, the Red Sox had the heart of their order due up against against Brewers righthanded reliever Devin Williams. Xander Bogaerts, who hit a go-ahead three-run homer in Thursday’s win against the Guardians, came to the plate with the Sox trailing, 2-1, and a chance to make some noise yet again.

If the Red Sox were going to win the opener of this three-game weekend series against the Milwaukee Brewers at Fenway Park, they had to do it in that frame.

Bogaerts, though, never came close to making contact on any of Williams’s devastating changeups. He swung and missed at all three, the third and final one coming on a 3-2 count that dropped him to one knee in defeat.

J.D. Martinez followed Bogaerts languishing in an 0-for-19 slump. It became 0 for 20 when Martinez grounded into the dirt at short, leading to a force out of Jarren Duran at second base that extinguished the inning. It left the Red Sox to lament the scoring opportunities lost in a 4-1 setback that dropped them below .500 at 50-51 and 2-6 on this 10-game homestand.

For the first time in Brayan Bello’s young big league career, you could see the electric stuff come into focus for the hard-throwing righthander.

The Red Sox went with the opener strategy against the Brewers, flipping around the matchups in order to give Bello, who had a 10.50 ERA in his first three starts against stiff competition, his best chance for success.

But those well-intentioned plans went for naught in the loss to the Brewers.

After Austin Davis threw 2 ⅓ innings of scoreless one-hit ball as the Sox’ opener, Bello took over with one out in the third inning.

Bello hit the first batter he faced in Tyrone Taylor, but flashed his changeup on a 2-2 pitch to Christian Yelich, getting the Brewers left fielder to swing through it for the second out of the frame. A Willy Adames ground out ended the inning.

ThenBello got into groove in the fourth inning, more so than in any other outing Red Sox fans have seen from him.

Bello started Andrew McCutchen off with a slider that nipped the plate, low and inside. Then, Bello went sinker in for the second strike. On a 1-2 count, Bello went back to his sinker after missing with a changeup, spotting it on the outside part of the plate for strike three.

Bello recorded the second out after Hunter Renfroe weakly topped a grounder to Franchy Cordero at first. Bello then got Rowdy Tellez to strike out on a high four-seam fastball at the top of the zone to end the inning.

The young righthander went 4⅓ innings, striking out four while yielding two runs on four hits.

The top of the sixth had some misfortune tied to it. Yelich doubled to shallow left, beating the shift of Red Sox third baseman Bobby Dalbec. Willy Adames then hit an infield single and beat out the toss to first. Then, McCutchen tapped an RBI ground out to third, allowing Yelich to score to give the Brewers a 1-0 lead.

For the second night in a row, the Sox had no answers offensively, going five innings with just one hit against Brewers righthanded starter Brandon Woodruff, who handcuffed the Sox with nine strikeouts over 6⅛ innings of work.

The Sox started a two-out rally, however, against Woodruff in the sixth inning when Christian Vázquez and Alex Verdugo delivered back-to-back doubles with Verdugo’s two-bagger off the wall in left, scoring Vázquez with a tying run that made it, 1-1.

Taylor tripled off Bello with two outs in the seventh inning, ending Bello’s night. Yelich’s RBI single off righthanded reliever Ryan Brasier wound up being charged to Bello, his second earned run of the night.

The Sox threatened in the eighth, putting two men aboard against Williams, who gave up a leadoff single to Duran. Williams induced Vázquez to ground out to third, advancing Duran to second. Verdugo reached on an infield single, bringing up Bogaerts with one out and two men in scoring position.

Williams, however, dug deep after falling behind in the count to strike out Bogaerts then got out of the jam when he induced Martinez to ground meekly to short for the force out on Duran at second.

Hirokazu Sawamura came on in the ninth and got into trouble when the Brewers put two men aboard with one out, Kolten Wong doubling off the wall after Victor Caratini had walked. Caratini scored on Tyrone Taylor’s deep RBI sacrifice fly to left, enabling the Brewers to tack on an insurance run.

After Yelich drew an intentional walk, Adames singled to left, but a throwing error by Verdugo in left allowed Wong to score, making it, 4-1, and Adames to reach second safely. Sawamura ended it, mercifully, when he got McCutcheon to fly out to center.

Milwaukee’s closer Josh Hader came on in the ninth, struck out Rob Refsnyder, then gave up a sharply-struck single to left Dalbec, but locked it up for the Brewers by striking out late substitutes Jaylin Davis and Yolmer Sanchez to end it.





Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.