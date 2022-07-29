Rich Hill encouraged by his productive rehab start in Double A Portland

“I feel really good,” Hill said Friday before the opener of a weekend set against the Brewers. “I knew that it was going to be good when I threw the live batting practice here, and just the way that I was throwing the ball over the last few days.”

Red Sox lefthander Rich Hill felt as if he put together a productive rehab start for the Double A Portland Sea Dogs on Thursday evening. Working his way back from a left knee sprain that landed him on the injured list retroactive to July 2, Hill went three innings, yielding a run on four hits (including a solo home run) while striking out five in a 10-5 victory over the host Hartford Yard Goats.

Hill, who went on the injured list following a truncated start against the Chicago Cubs July 1, said he could be activated and start Tuesday’s game in Houston against the Astros. Red Sox manager Alex Cora said that’s still to be determined.

Hill now wears a brace on his left knee when he pitches in order to keep that area stabilized. This is nothing new to the 42-year-old veteran pitcher, who wore one in 2019 when he had a similar injury.

“If anything I feel like it helps me kind of post on my back leg a little bit more,” Hill said. “I feel like my pitches come out a little bit better. It keeps my leg from dropping too much.”

What’s the Story?

Trevor Story has not come along from his right hand bruise as quickly as the Red Sox had expected. The Sox second baseman is still feeling pain in his hand when he swings and will seek a second opinion.

“He didn’t feel like today he was progressing the right way,” Cora said. “We feel like there’s nothing structurally wrong with the hand. But [the second opinion] is kind of like to ease his mind.”

Story hasn’t played since he was struck in the hand on July 12 against the Rays at Tropicana Field.

Story departed the ballpark and received X-rays which came back negative. Story did not play the final five games leading up to the All-Star break, and the Sox ultimately decided to place Story on the injured list on July 16 (retroactive to July 14).

Story was eligible to come back last Sunday for the series finale against the Blue Jays. The Red Sox were optimistic he would, in fact, return on that day, especially given the amount of time he had off.

But out of the All-Star break, Story was just tracking pitches. Yet Story did not swing a bat until that Sunday (the same day the Sox were shooting for him to be back in the lineup).

Story continued to take swings off a tee during the week, but still felt pain in his off-hand at the point of contact.

“It’s the impact,” Cora said. “It’s the top hand, so it’s just hard for him to let it go.”

Devers getting close

Rafael Devers took batting practice at Fenway before the opener vs. the Brewers. There’s a very strong chance he’ll be activated Tuesday during the team’s upcoming series against the Astros in Houston. Devers went on the injured list on July 23 with right hamstring inflammation . . . Kiké Hernández (right hip flexor strain) will take swings Saturday . . . Christian Arroyo (left groin strain) could rejoin the team in the coming days after playing in a rehab game for Portland Thursday . . . Michael Wacha (right shoulder inflammation) will throw a simulated game Saturday, and will face Devers . . . Brian Johnson, who played for the Sox from 2015-19, was on the field for batting practice and caught up with Cora and some former teammates. The lefthander appeared in 38 games for the 2018 Sox, starting 13 times and posting a 4.17 ERA. Johnson’s 99⅓ innings were the fifth-most on the team. Johnson, 31, was released in 2020. He pitched in Triple A for the Angels last season, but has since retired and plans to finish his degree while coaching with former high school team.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.