fb-pixel Skip to main content

Separatists say shelling killed at least 40 Ukrainian prisoners of war

Updated July 29, 2022, 27 minutes ago
Ukrainian troop move by tanks in the Donbas region, on June 21.ANATOLII STEPANOV/Photographer: ANATOLII STEPANOV/

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine say that at least 40 Ukrainian prisoners of war captured during the fighting for Mariupol have been killed by Ukrainian shelling.

Daniil Bezsonov, a spokesman for the Russia-backed separatists in the Donetsk region, said that at least 40 Ukrainian prisoners of war were killed and 130 were injured Friday when Ukrainian shelling hit a prison in the town of Olenivka.

The Ukrainian troops were taken prisoner after the fierce fighting for Ukraine’s Azov Sea port of Mariupol, where they holed up at the giant Azovstal steel mill for months.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video