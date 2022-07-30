Bird sightings from Mass Audubon

Berkshire County: a least bittern in Pittsfield on Town Beach Road, a merlin in Great Barrington, nine red crossbills in Williamstown, and two Acadian flycatchers in South Egremont.

Birding highlights last week were a Franklin’s gull in Longmeadow, a white ibis in Cohasset, a sandwich tern at Martha’s Vineyard, a continuing American avocet at Plum Island, a brown pelican at Muskeget Island off Nantucket, a rufous hummingbird in Norwell, a continuing Brewster’s warbler in Amherst, and a cerulean warblerin Franklin Park in Boston.

Bristol County: a black tern at Gooseberry Neck in Westport.

Cape Cod: Race Point in Provincetown hosted hundreds of shearwaters including 2,000 great shearwaters, 800 Cory’s shearwaters, and 30 manx shearwaters, as well as a Pacific loon, a razorbill, a black tern, and an Arctic tern among large numbers of common and roseate terns. A northern shoveler visited Wellfleet Bay Sanctuary, and among the shorebirds at South Beach off Chatham were 196 red knots, 320 sanderlings, 250 semipalmated sandpipers, 710 short-billed dowitchers, and one long-billed dowitcher.

Essex County: two glossy ibises in Lynnfield, and notable sightings were concentrated at Plum Island where an American avocet continues to be reported along with a good variety of other shorebird species, a northern shoveler, three yellow-crowned night-herons, a merlin, four parasitic jaegers, a summering black-legged kittiwake, and a black guillemot.

Franklin County: a glossy ibis at the Turners Falls power canal.

Hampden County: a Franklin’s gull at the Longmeadow Flats in Longmeadow.

Hampshire County: six sandhill cranes in Worthington, two sharp-shinned hawks at gate 5 at Quabbin in Belchertown, a continuing Brewster’s warbler at the Sweet Alice Conservation Area in Amherst, an orchard oriole and two blue grosbeaks at the Honey Pot in Hadley, and two evening grosbeaks in Williamsburg.

Martha’s Vineyard: a yellow-crowned night-heron in Edgartown, a sandwich tern at Quansoo Beach, and an orchard oriole in Chilmark.

Middlesex County: six green-winged teals, an American bittern, three glossy ibises, and a Wilson’s snipe at Great Meadows Refuge in Concord, three grasshopper sparrows in fields along Wilde Road in Shirley, and an orchard oriole at Horn Pond in Woburn.

Nantucket: a brown pelican at Muskeget, a continuing black-necked stilt on Quaise Road, a family of nesting merlins, an American coot at Consue Springs, and a fish crow.

Norfolk County: a little blue heron at Cutler Park in Dedham, yellow-crowned night-herons at Squantum and Sailors Home Pond in Quincy, two black vultures in Wrentham, and two sharp-shinned hawks in Medfield.

Plymouth County: three sandhill cranes and a sora at Burrage Pond Wildlife Area in Hanson, and a peregrine falcon at Duxbury Beach.

Suffolk County: a little blue heron at Millennium Park in West Roxbury, a merlin and a cerulean warbler at Franklin Park, and a long-billed dowitcher at Belle Isle Marsh in East Boston.

Worcester County: a little blue heron at the Sterling Peat in Sterling, four sandhill cranes in Hardwick, a Bonaparte’s gull and a Caspian tern at gate 40 at the Wachusett Reservoir in Clinton, five eastern meadowlarks at gate 36 in Sterling.

For more information about bird sightings or to report bird sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.