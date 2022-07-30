Ceremony honors Cambridge bicyclist killed in Boston crash

“George was a father, a friend to many, and an amazing man who, at age 71, had many contributions yet to make when his life was needlessly cut short. He will be dearly missed,” according to the post .

George Clemmer, 71, was riding his bicycle in the bike lane of Massachusetts Avenue near Boston Symphony Hall on July 13 when he was struck, according to a GoFundMe fund-raiser organized to help his family with expenses.

A Cambridge cyclist known for his “unquenchable curiosity” was remembered by dozens who gathered Saturday to mourn his death after he was hit and killed by a dump truck in Boston earlier this month.

The crash, which occurred around noon near the intersection of Massachusetts and Huntington avenues, remains under investigation by the Suffolk district attorney’s office and Boston Police Department, according to district attorney spokesman James Borghesani.

No charges have been filed, Borghesani said Saturday.

The operator of the truck, who has not been publicly identified by authorities, remained on the scene, officials have said.

The Saturday ceremony honoring Clemmer was held close to the spot where the crash occurred.

Organizers said the gathering was intended to help Clemmer’s family and friends “honor and remember him,” according to a Facebook post.

A ghost bike — a bicycle painted white to serve as a memorial to a cyclist who has died — was placed at the scene.

A cyclist passed the ghost bike honoring George Clemmer II. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

The Boston Cyclists Union, in a Facebook post, wrote that it was “an honor to get to know George a little bit” through his family.

The group said “it sounds like [Clemmer] would be moved to see how the bike community is coming together during this time and fighting to do what we can to prevent future crashes.”

Clemmer was the father of four children: Katia Holmes of Albion, Maine; Hillary Clemmer of Dell, Mont.; Tyler Clemmer of Chattanooga, Tenn.; and Nathaniel Clemmer of Hardwick. He was formerly married to Lin Notzelman, the obituary said.

Hillary Clemmer spoke during the ghost bike ceremony honoring her father George Clemmer II on Mass. Ave. in Boston on Saturday. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

He had earned degrees from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in naval architecture, electrical engineering, and business, according to his obituary.

He was born in Harrisonburg, Va., in 1950 and grew up in the Shenandoah Valley with his two brothers, Thomas and Charles, according to the obituary.

Clemmer was remembered for his brilliance, and for being humble about his accomplishments.

“George Clemmer had an unquenchable curiosity, interest in quality workmanship and an intentionality that inspired (and at times frustrated) those around him,” the obituary said. “George was always looking for better ways to do things.”

Clemmer was described as something of a polymath: his experience included starting software companies, designing helicopter systems, and renovating wooden boats.

He reinvented himself at age 60 in a new field, according to the obituary, working as a bioinformatician in the Channing Division of Network Medicine at Harvard Medical School and Brigham and Women’s Hospital, the obituary said.

“His life was Environmentally minded, riding his bike and walking whenever possible. He reconnected with the Cambridge lifestyle he enjoyed as a student, became a passionate biker, enjoyed being closer to the ocean, and despite the appearance of being a hermit, he maintained lasting relationships,” it said.

