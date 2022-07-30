A Connecticut man and woman die in rollover crash in Worcester

A 65-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman from New Britain, Conn. died Saturday morning in a two-vehicle crash on Route 290 at Exit 24 in Worcester, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Troopers responded to the crash around 7 a.m. and found two occupants in a rolled-over 2001 Nissan Frontier with serious injuries. They were then pronounced dead by Emergency Medical Services on the scene.

A 52-year-old man from Worcester who was driving the second vehicle, a 2009 Toyota Corolla, was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.