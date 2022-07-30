fb-pixel Skip to main content

A Connecticut man and woman die in rollover crash in Worcester

By Maria Elena Little Endara Globe Correspondent,Updated July 30, 2022, 22 minutes ago

A 65-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman from New Britain, Conn. died Saturday morning in a two-vehicle crash on Route 290 at Exit 24 in Worcester, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Troopers responded to the crash around 7 a.m. and found two occupants in a rolled-over 2001 Nissan Frontier with serious injuries. They were then pronounced dead by Emergency Medical Services on the scene.

A 52-year-old man from Worcester who was driving the second vehicle, a 2009 Toyota Corolla, was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Police continue to investigate the crash. No other information was made immediately available.

Maria Elena Little Endara can be reached at mariaelena.littleendara@globe.com.

