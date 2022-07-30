Demonstrators rally in Jamaica Plain against neo-Nazi group that protested children’s drag queen story hour

On July 23, members from both groups clashed, police said, and officers arrested the leader of NSC-131, Christopher R. Hood, Jr ., 23, and two counter-demonstrators.

The demonstration was organized by Solidarity Against Hate Boston and unfolded at the Soldier’s Monument. The site is the same spot where counter-protesters gathered a week earlier when masked members of the neo-Nazi group Nationalist Social Club 131 or NSC 131 stood outside the Loring Greenough House to protest the drag queen event .

A week after a neo-Nazi organization demonstrated outside a historic mansion in Jamaica Plain that hosted drag queen story hour for children, about 150 people gathered Saturday afternoon to denounce the hate group and show support for the LGBTQ community.

On Saturday, one of the counter-protesters arrested by police shared her story.

“The only thing standing between us and the Nazis who were throwing homophobic abuse at a drag queen story hour was a line of 30 Boston police cops,” said Miri Rosenau.

Some in the crowd booed.

“Yeah. Boo them,” Rosenau said. “They were protecting the Nazis, allowing them to be as publicly homophobic as they wanted to be. Even still, we were able to drive the fascists off.”

A Boston police spokesman said Saturday he was looking into whether the department would comment on the criticism. Police positioned a SUV and wagon near the demonstration and directed traffic while participants staged a brief march. There were no arrests, police said.

On Monday, prosecutors dropped charges against Rosenau and the second counter-protester prior to their arraignments in West Roxbury Municipal Court. Hood was arraigned on a charge of affray and pleaded not guilty. He was released without bail.

The NSC-131 demonstration marked the second time this month that a white supremacist organization gathered in Boston. The Anti-Defamation League and Southern Poverty Law Center have classified NSC-131 as a neo-Nazi group.

On July 2, about 100 Patriot Front members carrying large metal shields marched through downtown Boston and surrounded a Black man near Back Bay Station. The man, Charles Murrell, said he was assaulted and reported the confrontation to police.

Patriot Front is a white supremacist group founded in 2017 after the deadly “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Va.

On Friday, Mayor Michelle Wu said Boston police have escalated their efforts to prepare for white supremacist gatherings in the city.

“They can immediately show up and have a zero tolerance policy,” Wu said during GBH’s “Boston Public Radio” show.

Speaking Saturday in Jamaica Plain, Rosenau said police “have been harassing us, arresting us, and beating us for years and years.”

“Do we want to go with the mayor’s plan and give more power and authority to cops,” she asked. “Or do we want to organize and mobilize and engage in direct action when the fascists come to our neighborhood?”

In a statement, Wu said the city would continue to “work very closely” with law enforcement agencies to collect information and prepare responses to hate groups organizing in Boston.

“We wholeheartedly reject the hate of those targeting our city in the hopes of slowing the progress, policies, and community empowerment that we’re moving forward,” she said.

Rod Webber, a filmmaker from Brighton, accused law enforcement officers of applying double standards to anti-fascist activists. He was arrested Monday outside West Roxbury Municipal Court, where he filmed Hood. Police accused him of striking a Boston police captain on the courthouse steps.

In an interview after Saturday’s rally, Webber said police pushed him and he fell down the stairs. He pleaded not guilty to assault and battery on a police officer and disorderly conduct and was released without bail.

“That’s what I get for exercising my First Amendment right,” Webber said. There is “total and complete First Amendment rights for fascists but if you speak out against fascists, ‘Lock him in jail.’”

Patrick Burr, a drag performer who appeared at the Loring Greenough House as Patty Bourrée, thanked the counter-protesters who supported him last week during a speech at the rally.

“I thank you for coming back today to reaffirm that Nazis have absolutely no place in our community,” he said.

Elijah Patterson told the gathering that they

had been asked why the demonstration was taking place in Jamaica Plain with its reputation as a “liberal island.”

“As fascists are increasingly emboldened, they seek to terrify us in our home communities, to tell us no streets are safe,” Patterson said. “But we are not scared. We are angry and powerful.”

Patterson is the communications and outreach coordinator for Black and Pink Massachusetts, a prison abolitionist organization that offers services to members of the LGBTQ community and people diagnosed with HIV.

Roxanne Longoria, a Jamaica Plain resident and candidate for state representative, said Saturday’s demonstration was a show of love, celebration, and joy.

“I feel really connected to my community and I wanted to make sure that everyone feels welcome here and knows that there are folks who will come out and make sure that they feel safe and included in their community,” she said in an interview.

