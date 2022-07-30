Firefighters battle four-alarm blaze in office tower at 1 Congress St.

According to a tweet from the fire department at 1:18 p.m., firefighters were opening up walls to reach the fire and using saws to cut open the ductwork.

Brian Alkins, a spokesperson for the Boston Fire Department, said the blaze has been traveling through the “ductwork and the shafts on multiple floors throughout the building”.

Firefighters are battling a four-alarm fire in an office tower at 1 Congress St. that started around noon, according to the Boston Fire Department.

No injuries have been reported, said Alkins.

Firefighters are using thousands of feet of hose to get water into the building to fight the fire, according to a tweet from the fire department.

The fire department said they are rotating firefighters to keep them from overheating in the hot weather.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and will be determined after the fire is extinguished, according to Alkins.

This fire is not the first incident to at the building recently.

On June 24, firefighters responded to 1 Congress St. after a fire broke out on the 20th floor of the 43-story high-rise, triggering a five-alarm response by Boston firefighters and injuring two construction workers, officials said.

In March, a Boston construction worker at at 1 Congress St., known as Bulfinch Crossing, was killed after a partial collapse of the Government Center parking garage sent him plummeting several stories.

















Maria Elena Little Endara can be reached at mariaelena.littleendara@globe.com.