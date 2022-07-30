Grief at vigil for Worcester crash victims, as questions remain about police response

Lalea Blount, 13-year-old Worcester middle school student, was friends with the girl who died. Her cousin, she said, is the one in a coma.

WORCESTER — Dozens of young people, most between the ages of 10 and 15, gathered on the corner of Main and Chandler streets to remember the life of the 13-year-old girl who died in a July 23 car crash that sent four other teenagers to the hospital. One remains in a medically induced coma, family members said.

The students and other community members signed and wrote notes on five multicolored canvases, one for each of the victims. Others lit candles to place at steadily growing memorial in front of the Kirsch Liquors store near the site of the crash. At the memorial’s center, a bright poster adorned with photos and notes for the girl who died was surrounded by stuffed animals and flowers.

Mourners lit candles at a makeshift memorial for a 13-year-old girl who was killed in a car crash at 646 Main Street in Worcester. Matthew Healey for The Boston Globe

The girl has not been identified by authorities or her family.

The five teenagers were in a white SUV, stolen the day before, driving down Main Street around 9:45 on July 23, police have said. When a police cruiser pulled onto Main Street with its lights on, the driver of the white SUV sped away, then ran a red light at the intersection of Main and Chandler streets and slammed into two other vehicles, police said. The other motorists were not severely injured.

Erika Gutierrez, 15, had been friends in elementary school with the girl who died, though the two grew apart when they went to different middle schools.

But when she learned last Saturday evening on social media that her friend had died, she said she was shocked.

“I didn’t believe it at first,” Gutierrez said. “It just feels like she’s still wandering around somewhere.”

Remy Clay, 15, another cousin of the teenager in a coma, said he was confident he would survive.

“It’s sad. It’s just a dumb decision he made,” Clay said. “We’re going to do right.”

Latoya Lewis, a friend of one of the victims’ families, who helped organize the Saturday event, called on the community to watch out for one another’s children.

“At the end of the day, these are our kids, these are our babies, and I can never ever want to know what it is to feel like the moms who are hurting right now,” Lewis told the assembled mourners on the verge of tears. “We are solely here today to tell these children that they are loved.”

Remy Clay (center), looked at the memorial Saturday. Matthew Healey for The Boston Globe

Questions have been swirling for days over the actions police took immediately before and after the crash.

Two officers in a cruiser turned onto Main Street after another assignment shortly before 10 p.m. with their lights on for “traffic safety” reasons, Sergeant Sean Murtha said at a July 27 press conference. This prompted the driver of the SUV, which police did not know was stolen at the time, to speed away down Main Street, Murtha said.

Police followed a short distance with their lights still on before stopping, speaking with a passerby, and making a u-turn away from the crash, which had occurred moments earlier a little more than 500 feet down Main Street, according to nearby surveillance footage obtained by the Telegram & Gazette.

The officers informed dispatch they were not pursuing the SUV and went to locate another police cruiser, Murtha said.

Some family members of the victims remain skeptical of the police account despite meeting with investigators privately on July 28.

Erica M. Clay, the aunt of the teenager in critical condition and an attendee of the July 28 meeting, said she does not understand how the officers did not know the crash occurred due to the noise it must have produced and because multiple bystanders within view of the cruiser began running toward it.

“The last thing I want to believe is that officers would [pursue anyone down] the road, and then when they’re injured, turn around and leave them,” she said in a telephone interview Saturday afternoon. “That is not what I want to believe to be true, but I can’t ignore what I saw.”

At the press conference, Murtha called that allegation “100 percent false” and he and other officials said there is a rise and bend in the road that prevented the officers from seeing the crash, and because they were in their cruiser speaking to a passerby, they did not hear it.

“If the officers knew about the accident, they certainly would’ve gone directly there,” Murtha said.

Clay also questioned why officers initially had their lights on and whether they initiated a pursuit before giving it up. Police said that officers had tried to pursue the SUV in a statement the morning after the crash before they walked that back on Wednesday.

“This often happens. We get more reports; we clarify things as it comes out,” Murtha said.

Clay acknowledged the teenagers made choices “we would not allow or approve of,” but asked people online to stop attacking the grieving parents.

“I’m a regular person. I don’t go against the police every day,” she said. “I just want to know what happened to these children and my nephew.”

Luvleigh A, an organizer with the Worcester Youth Community Collab (right) gave a hug to Jayxavien Nunez of Worcester. Matthew Healey for The Boston Globe

Alexander Thompson can be reached at alexander.thompson@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @AlMThompson