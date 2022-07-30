One dead in multi-vehicle car crash in Lakeville

One person died and another was injured Saturday morning in a multi-vehicle crash in Lakeville, according to Lakeville police.
The crash took place at the intersection of Main and Bridge streets at 6:37 a.m, said Lakeville police department in a statement.
Two people were taken to local hospitals where one of them was later pronounced dead, according to the statement.
Main Street was closed at the intersection for about four hours while police investigated.
No further information was immediately available.
Maria Elena Little Endara can be reached at mariaelena.littleendara@globe.com.