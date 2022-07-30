One woman found stabbed, another assaulted Saturday morning in South Boston

Police are investigating the assault of two women early Saturday morning in South Boston, according to Boston police.

At approximately 2:27 a.m., police officers responded to a report of a person stabbed in in the area of Massachusetts Avenue and Proctor Street, said Officer Andre Watson, a spokesman for the Boston police.

When they arrived on the scene they found a woman suffering from a non-life-threatening stab wound. Officers found a second woman who was suffering from non-life-threatening head injuries as a result of being assaulted, said Watson.