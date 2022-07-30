Avert your eyes from the state of the Red Sox outfield

The Sox traded Mookie Betts and Andrew Benintendi and it wouldn’t be much of a surprise if they met up in the World Series this season.

Then you have what has transpired the last few years.

The Red Sox have a proud outfield tradition. Ted Williams, Carl Yastrzemski, and Jim Rice are Hall of Famers whose retired numbers hang on the façade in right field. There’s a chance Dwight Evans will join them someday.

Signing Hunter Renfroe dulled some of that pain. He had 31 home runs and 96 RBIs for a playoff team last season and was signed for another year at an affordable $7.6 million.

Instead, Chaim Bloom traded Renfroe to Milwaukee for two prospects and the more expensive Jackie Bradley Jr.

Bradley has a .564 OPS, the prospects have turned out to be suspects and Renfroe blasted a two-run homer at Fenway on Saturday to help the Brewers beat the Sox, 9-4.

That’s 13 losses in the last 16 games for the Sox. They have been outscored by 73 runs in those games.

Most of that can be blamed on injuries. But Tinkertoy roster construction has played a big role, too.

Renfroe hasn’t been as productive as he was last year, but his 17 home runs would be second on the Red Sox.

Outside of left fielder Alex Verdugo, the Sox seem to be running a tryout camp as they compensate for injuries.

The right fielder on Saturday was Jaylin Davis, a career .183 hitter claimed off waivers in April.

He was pinch hit for in the eighth inning by Franchy Cordero, the terror of Triple A who has hit .221 over parts of six major league seasons.

The center fielder was Jarren Duran. He hit .329 with an eye-popping .909 OPS in his first 18 major league games this season. He has hit .136 with a .386 OPS in 18 games since while committing a series of mental errors.

Duran drew a walk leading off the first inning on Saturday, then was picked off by lefthander Eric Lauer.

Lauer has 22 pickoffs over five seasons in the majors, second only to Atlanta’s Max Fried. But Duran was caught so flat-footed he didn’t bother to dive back to the bag.

Alex Cora was careful not to be too critical after the game.

“[Lauer] got him. It’s just a good move and [Duran] froze and he was going to be out,” the manager said. “That’s not like hustle or whatever. He just got picked off.”

But Duran also has thrown to the wrong base, failed to back up plays and lost a fly ball in the lights for an inside-the-park grand slam and didn’t chase it down.

Cora acknowledged that part of his game needs to be cleaned up.

“We talk about it,” he said. “We went over that pick. The guy has a great move and in that situation you don’t want to get picked off. He’s still learning; he’s still young. It’s part of the process.

“The fact that he’s here is because we needed him at that point. There’s going to be some great days and there’s going to be some tough days. Us as a coaching staff, we’ve got to keep preaching and keep talking and showing him stuff and teaching him the game.”

It comes back to roster construction. The Sox traded Renfroe and tried to replace him in right field with an amalgam of Bradley, Cordero, and infielder Christian Arroyo. Once Kiké Hernández was lost to a hip injury, the structure fell apart. Now the coaches are left teaching Duran on the fly.

“He was in Triple A for a reason, right? To get more at-bats and more innings and play. Kiké gets hurt and he’s the guy here,” Cora said.

Ideally, the Sox would have sent Duran back to Worcester on Saturday night with instructions to focus harder on the nuances of the game if he wants to return.

Instead he’ll probably be back in center field against the Brewers on Sunday. Hernández hasn’t played since June 7 because of a hip strain. He had a platelet-rich plasma injection two weeks ago and the hope is that will allow him to play again this season. When Hernández returns and how often he’ll be able to play isn’t certain.

As one of the worst months in team history comes to end, the Sox appear delirious.

“For us as a team, I think we’re doing a lot of things right,” said Nick Pivetta, who allowed four runs over five innings. “I think where we’re at right now, there’s a lot to build on.”

A lot of things right? Well, there is one good thing, at least.

There have been so many Brewers fans at Fenway Park this weekend that their cheers drown out the boos from Red Sox fans.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @peteabe.

