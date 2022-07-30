Buccaneers expect C Ryan Jensen to miss ‘significant time’ after left knee injury

Jensen, a first-time Pro Bowl selection in 2021, was the first player the Bucs re-signed in free agency after Tom Brady unretired in March. The 31-year-old center —in his fifth season with Tampa Bay, ninth overall — hurt his left knee during practice on the second day of training camp.

The second-year pro spent his rookie season making the transition to a new position after playing tackle in college at Notre Dame and is competing with another inexperienced lineman, Nick Leverett , for the open spot.

“Don’t know the severity of it, per se, but I do know he’ll miss some significant time — up to a couple of months,” coach Todd Bowles said. “Whether he’ll be back later in the season — November or December — that depends on what they find in the knee. But he won’t be available anytime soon.”

While the Bucs have discussed the possibility of acquiring a veteran to add to the mix, Bowles stressed that Hainsey, 23, and Leverett, 25, are capable young players.

“Both of them are very smart, both are very tough. It’s better to happen now than in the middle of the season, so these guys can get some practice reps and prepare for it,” Bowles said this week. “I think either one of them will be fine.”

Hainsey was a third-round draft pick in 2021 and played 31 offensive snaps over four games as a rookie — all with backup Blaine Gabbert at quarterback.

Hainsey said he learned a lot watching Jensen practice and block for Brady last season. He feels even more comfortable with the switch to a new position after spending time in the offseason working out in Arizona with former NFL lineman and Bucs offensive assistant A.Q. Shipley.

“I’m not Ryan Jensen. That’s not who I’m trying to be,” Hainsey said. “I have to be myself. But that chip on his shoulder that he plays with, if I’m out there, I think I want to have a little bit of that myself because I owe that to him.

“And whoever’s out there owes that to him to continue that presence of the type of man, the type of player he is on the field.”

Giants tab rookie DE Kayvon Thibodeaux and OL Evan Neal as starters

Kayvon Thibodeaux and Evan Neal were acquaintances when the New York Giants drafted them with the fifth and seventh picks overall in the NFL Draft in late April.

It seems now they’re linked in more ways than one: They are teammates and friends, two big men who’ve gone up against each other every day of training camp. And as the first week came to a close Saturday, the rookies also have been penciled in as starters and much is expected.

A linebacker and edge rusher from Oregon, Thibodeaux is going to line up on both sides in coordinator Wink Martindale’s keep-them-guessing defense. Neal, who came out of Alabama and was the second of New York’s first-round choices, has been at at right tackle since organized team activities in the spring.

“They have articulated that they’re counting on us, but I’m counting on myself to make the plays and live up to the goals I have for myself,” Thibodeaux said. “It’s been a great journey so far, and I know that they believe in us. And they’ve given us all the tools to continue to elevate. So, now it’s just up to us to make it happen.”

Neal and Thibodeaux occasionally had been matched up against each other in summer camps when they were in high school. Alabama and Oregon never met on the field in their college careers.

“It’s just so ironic that we ended up on the same NFL team,” Neal said. “I’m just excited to go against him every day, get each other better. I believe that iron sharpens iron.”

Commanders patch up their OL

With so many offensive linemen out, the Commanders’ top two lines looked quite different. The first-team unit, left to right, was Saahdiq Charles, Nolan Laufenberg, Keith Ismael, Wes Schweitzer and Sam Cosmi. The second unit included two players — left tackle Alex Akingbulu and right tackle Rashod Hill — whom the team signed Saturday morning. The team released Beau Benzschawel, a veteran of the practice squad, to make room. Hill, a seven-year veteran who’s mostly played with Minnesota, and Akingbulu, an undrafted free agent from Fresno State, seem likely to be temporary fill-ins . . . San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Maurice Hurst tore his biceps in practice Friday and will likely miss the entire season. DT Hassan Ridgeway (quadriceps) will be sidelined a couple of weeks. . . . Wide receiver Deebo Samuel remains out of the 49ers practice as he works on getting a new contract. “I know they’re grinding through it,” coach Kyle Shanahan said. “Nothing has been done yet but I know they’re working through it.”