Four position battles to watch when the Patriots put on the pads Monday

Here are four offensive position battles to watch as the team ramps up its preparation for the season.

On Monday, the Patriots will practice in pads for the first time this training camp.

Veteran James White remains on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, while rehabbing the season-ending hip subluxation he suffered in Week 3 last year. White served as a key offensive option prior to his injury, tallying 3,161 receiving yards and 25 receiving touchdowns from 2015-2020. He can be activated at any time and, if he returns to form, will continue to play an important role as a versatile pass-catching back.

With White unavailable, the Patriots have rookie Pierre Strong Jr., J.J. Taylor, and Ty Montgomery in the mix. Strong, drafted in the fourth round out of South Dakota State, has been limited in practice, but his skill set could earn third-down snaps. As a senior last season, Strong caught 22 passes and ran for for 1,686 yards and 18 touchdowns. He also recorded the fastest 40-yard dash time (4.37 seconds) among running backs at the combine.

Second-year back Rhamondre Stevenson has said one of his offseason goals was to improve his pass-catching abilities, so he could see an uptick in third-down snaps. Montgomery, who signed a two-year deal in March, could make things interesting, too, because he can play both running back and receiver. Taylor may end up being the odd man out.

The Patriots have White, Stevenson, Strong, Taylor, Montgomery, Damien Harris, and sixth-round pick Kevin Harris on their 90-man roster, but will likely only carry five backs once they have to make cuts down to 53.

2. Will the team make a surprise move at wide receiver?

The Patriots may lack a true No. 1 receiver, but they boast solid depth at the position. DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne, Jakobi Meyers, and Nelson Agholor are all returning and should be in line to earn targets, along with tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith.

Five wide receivers, not including special teams captain Matthew Slater, made the final 53-man roster last summer, so if New England chooses to keep that number again, then only one of second-round draft pick Tyquan Thornton, Tre Nixon, Kristian Wilkerson, and Josh Hammond would make the team. (Thornton would be the choice.)

Nixon, whom Ernie Adams hand-selected in the seventh round in 2021, could build a compelling case for the Patriots to carry six receivers, if he continues his strong training camp performance.

The Patriots could also consider making a trade. Agholor makes the most sense given his contract situation and role. A trade would open more than $9 million in salary-cap room, which the Patriots desperately need. They currently rank at the bottom of the league in available cap space. If the Patriots cut Agholor, they will create close to $5 million in cap room.

3. How deep is the offensive line?

Outside of David Andrews at center, the Patriots have made changes to every spot on the offensive line this offseason. Trent Brown moved to left tackle, rookie Cole Strange will debut at left guard following the departure of Ted Karras, Michael Onwenu will start at right guard following the trade of Shaq Mason, and Isaiah Wynn moved to right tackle.

The Patriots dealt with a good amount of shuffling on the offensive line last year because Brown suffered a calf injury in the season opener. Wynn also has been injury prone, so having capable backup linemen will be important. Justin Herron, Yasir Durant, and Yodny Cajust each earned varying amounts of playing time in Brown’s absence last year, while Onwenu can also shift to tackle.

Another intriguing name to watch is Bill Murray, who is making the switch over from the defensive line. Signed as an undrafted free agent out of William & Mary in 2020, Murray hasn’t played tackle or guard since high school.

The Patriots carried nine offensive lineman last season.

4. Who is calling the plays?

The early answer is still Matt Patricia, though Bill Belichick took over in the final 11-on-11 session Friday morning. Joe Judge also served as the offensive play-caller at points.

Asked Tuesday when he would like to make it clear who is responsible for calling plays, Belichick didn’t offer a timeline. The Patriots do not have an official offensive coordinator to succeed Josh McDaniels.

“Look, I’m the head coach, ultimately, I’m responsible for everything,” Belichick said. “So, let’s leave it at that, that’s what it is.”

