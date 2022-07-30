Game 102: Brewers at Red Sox lineups and notes

Nick Pivetta has the ball with a chance to even the series, coming off a bounce-back start against Cleveland last week. The righthander allowed just one run in 5 ⅓ innings in a win over the Guardians to rebound from three consecutive shellings with at least six earned runs allowed against American League East opponents.

With the long-term future of Red Sox stars looming large over the weekend, there’s still baseball to be played as the Sox host the Brewers for the second of a three-game set on Saturday.

Southpaw Eric Lauer will throw for Milwaukee, making his first start at Fenway and debut against the Sox. Lauer struggled in his last start, lasting just 4 ⅓ innings and allowing four earned runs against Colorado but escaping with a no-decision in a win for the Brewers.

Lineups

Pitching: LHP Eric Lauer (6-3, 3.84 ERA)

Pitching: RHP Nick Pivetta (8-7, 4.35 ERA)

Time: 4:10 p.m.

TV, radio: FS1, NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Brewers vs. Pivetta: Adames 1-1, Brosseau 0-1, Caratini 0-1, Davis 0-2, McCutchen 1-7, Renfroe 3-7, Severino 0-13, Tellez 0-2, Urías 1-1, Wong 1-3, Yelich 2-8

Red Sox vs. Lauer: Refsnyder 1-3, Verdugo 2-10

Stat of the day: Sox starting pitchers are yet to record a win in the month of July.

Notes: With a 4-1 loss to Milwaukee on Friday in the series opener, Boston slipped to 2-6 during its homestand that began after the All-Star break. The Red Sox are 7-18 in July overall ... The Red Sox have allowed four or fewer runs in three of their past five games, but they averaged only 3.4 runs in those five contests ... Pivetta has only started against Milwaukee once in his career, when he allowed nine runs on seven hits in five innings in a July 2017 outing as a member of the Phillies ... The Brewers are 11-7 in Lauer’s starts, eight of which have been quality starts, but Lauer has not won since June 17 in Cincinnati ... Milwaukee star Christian Yelich is 11-for-31 (.355) during his current eight-game hitting streak.