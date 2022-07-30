Increasingly adrift Red Sox make it way too easy on Milwaukee in another home loss

His best option? Franchy Cordero, who had struck out in 34 of his prior 76 plate appearances and promptly struck out as the tying run. That same Cordero then reported to first base, where he’d made three errors in Wednesday’s loss to Cleveland.

The Sox scored three in their half of the seventh to claw within 5-4, and were still in range after Milwaukee scored one off Jake Diekman and Ryan Brasier. Down, 6-4, in the bottom of the eighth, Alex Cora pinch hit for Kevin Plawecki against lights-out reliever Devin Williams.

The Red Sox offered yet another step in their slow, steady, and inevitable turn toward misery early Saturday afternoon at Fenway Park. If you need only a snapshot, the final inning and a half of their 9-4 loss to the Brewers does the job.

His glove, at least, played no role in Milwaukee tacking on three more runs and putting the game out of reach. It’s clear this team, even healthy, doesn’t have enough.

The Sox (50-52) are last in their division and seventh in the race for the American League’s three wild-card spots. Saturday’s loss ensured they will finish July without a series victory.

Nick Pivetta allowed single runs in the first and second innings, but things could’ve been a lot worse given he allowed three hits in the first, and eight total in the first four frames.

Christian Yelich doubled Pivetta’s second pitch to deep left-center, then advanced to third on a passed ball. He scored on a Rowdy Tellez squibber down the third-base line. Andrew McCutchen scalded a fastball toward the Green Monster that looked as if it would clear it — Pivetta didn’t even turn to watch — but instead hit the top for a double.

With runners at second and third, the Sox got the second out at the plate on a grounder to first, and Pivetta struck out former teammate Hunter Renfroe to end the threat.

In the second, Pivetta allowed just one hit, but it was an Omar Narváez solo shot on a curveball in the zone, making it 2-0. He followed it with a walk, but got Yelich to ground into a double play.

A Tellez double and Kolten Wong single put runners on the corners with two out in the third, and Renfroe drilled a 103.7 mile-per-hour grounder, but the hot shot clipped Pivetta and caromed to Vázquez at first for the final out. After a pair of fourth-inning singles and a stolen base put two in scoring position, Pivetta got away again, getting Willy Adames swinging at a full-count slider.

A one-out walk to McCutchen in the fifth didn’t seem alarming with that backdrop, but there are only so many times you can get away with not executing or being hit around. Pivetta hung a two-out breaking ball to Renfroe and, like Narváez, he took advantage. Again, Pivetta didn’t turn, but with the pitcher on one knee and a hand near his mouth, this one landed in the second row of the Monster seats for a two-run homer and 4-1 Brewers lead.

Pivetta finished the inning, making the final line nine hits, four runs, two walks, and two strikeouts on 99 pitches. He allowed 25 runs in his five July starts, good for a 9.38 ERA, and failed to finish six innings in all of them.

His outing leaves rookie Josh Winckowski the last chance for the Red Sox rotation to claim a victory in July. Boston starters are 0-14 since Rich Hill beat the Cubs at Wrigley Field on June 26, and the 29 consecutive games without a victory from a starter are the most in franchise history.

The Red Sox scored just once through the first six innings, stringing together a triple by the returning Christian Arroyo and a Jaylin Davis single in the second, but rallied for three in their half of the seventh. Down, 5-1, after Milwaukee scored another on two hits and a Wong sacrifice fly against Kaleb Ort in the top half, Davis led off with the first of four Red Sox singles in the frame.

A one-out single by Duran — who hurt a possible first-inning rally by getting picked off first without a slide — put runners on the corners with one out for Vázquez, whose liner to left made it 5-2. Out came Hoby Milner for Brad Boxberger, against whom Xander Bogaerts made it 5-3 with a shot to right. Runners still on the corners, J.D. Martinez made it 5-4 with a sacrifice fly for his first RBI since July 11, but a 108.8 mile per hour liner by Alex Verdugo — the hardest hit ball of the game — was right at Tellez at first base to end the inning.

Milwaukee promptly answered with another run, Jake Diekman hitting Victor Caratini, walking Tyrone Taylor, and advancing both with a wild pitch. He struck out Yelich, but Adames hit a sacrifice fly off Ryan Brasier to make it 6-4. The final three came in the ninth, first on Wong and Luis Urias doubles off Brasier, then a passed ball charged to Vázquez (who moved from first to behind the plate before the inning), then a Taylor solo shot to the batter’s eye off Hirokazu Sawamura.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.