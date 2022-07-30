fb-pixel Skip to main content
Red Sox second baseman Trevor Story has hairline fracture near right wrist

By Julian McWilliams Globe Staff,Updated July 30, 2022, 9 minutes ago
Trevor Story was hit by a pitch against the Rays on July 12, leading to the hairline fracture in his right hand.Scott Audette/Associated Press

Trevor Story has a hairline fracture near his right wrist.

Story was hit on the hand during an at-bat in the Red Sox’ July 12 matchup with the Rays and was placed on the 10-day injured list on July 16 (retroactive to July 14) with a hand bruise. The Sox were optimistic that Story would spend just a minimal amount of time on the IL, but Story’s progression hit a wall when it was time to swing a bat, feeling pain in his hand at the point of contact. It prompted Story to seek a second opinion which ultimately revealed the hairline fracture.

Story will be shut down from swinging for a week and a half.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.

