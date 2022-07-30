Revolution play Toronto FC to a scoreless draw

Playing without leading scorer Gustavo Bou (leg injury) and Jozy Altidore (loaned to Puebla FC), the Revolution (6-7-9, 27 points) seldom threatened in extending their winless streak to six games before a crowd of 29,097.

FOXBOROUGH — The Revolution seem to be getting their defending down. But the Revolution have lost their attacking touch, a 0-0 tie with Toronto FC Saturday night, their second successive scoreless result.

The Revolution's Brandon Bye gets off a shot on goal against Toronto keeper Alex Bono.

But the Revolution were able to stifle a rejuvenated Toronto (6-12-5, 23 points) squad that included Italian national teamers Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne, thanks to a penalty kick save on Insigne (81st minute).

The Revolution, who visit Orlando City next Saturday, went with Justin Rennicks in a lone striker setup, their best chances long-range blasts by Carles Gil (eighth minute), Brandon Bye (18th), and Matt Polster (45th). Mostly, the Revolution failed to make connections near the goal, the most glaring failure a DeJuan Jones off-target cross with Sebastian Lletget open at the back post (42d). Giacomo Vrioni replaced Rennicks in the second half, and had few chances before just missing off a cross in added time.

Bernardeschi proved to be Toronto’s most effective attacker, setting up Insigne for a close-in shot, kick-saved by Djordje Petrovic (44th), and hitting the left post (58th), before being substituted (67th). Petrovic batted away an Insigne shot that was on the verge of going in just under the bar (72d), then saved on Insigne’s penalty attempt.

Ayo Akinola earned a penalty kick (76th), his left-footer blocked by Matt Polster, referee Ismir Pekmic signaling a foul. Pekmic went to a VAR review, then confirmed the penalty, Petrovic diving right to knock the shot away.





