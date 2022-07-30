Safe to say nobody at Patriots camp is missing two-a-days

NFL training camps went into full swing last week for all 32 teams, and would be unrecognizable to fans and players of a certain age. Training camp used to be about surviving the grind and battling through the adversity of the heat, the competition, and two full-contact practices per day. But the NFL has emphasized health and safety over the last decade, and training camp is now a relative walk in the park.

“I’m lucky enough to be in the ‘soft’ generation where we don’t have two-a-days,” Strange said. “I’m not too upset about that. It’s good for our bodies.”

Patriots rookie guard Cole Strange has heard stories about two-a-day practices in the August heat. But those are just stories for Strange, 23, who has never had to experience the grueling practices in college or now in the NFL.

Two-a-days were finally outlawed by the NFL in 2011, and college and high school teams later followed suit. The practice rules got even stricter with the 2020 collective bargaining agreement. Teams aren’t allowed to have put on full pads and go full contact until Day 7 of training camp. The CBA also requires a ramp up to full activity, instead of jumping straight into it. Helmets and footballs are banned on Day 1; only helmets and protective shirts are allowed on Days 2 and 3; “shell” pads can finally come on for Days 4 and 5; and Day 6 is a mandatory off day.

Also this year, all players that line up in the trenches — offensive and defensive linemen, tight ends and linebackers — have to wear special foam padding on the outside of their helmets every day in practice until the second preseason game. The padding, called “Guardian Caps,” has helped reduce the severity of impact by 10 to 20 percent, according to the NFL.

The Guardian Caps are certainly goofy looking. J.J. Watt complained that he looks like an igloo, and Eagles center Jason Kelce joked around on Friday by putting bubble wrap on top of his foam padding. But as Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore said, “It’s alright. Protection for everybody, make everybody safe out there.”

Only four players on the Patriots are still active from the pre-2011 days of two-a-days — Matthew Slater (drafted in 2008), Brian Hoyer (2009), Devin McCourty (2010), and kicker Nick Folk (2007).

“Not to say that the game isn’t hard now and the camp isn’t hard, but it was a different type of grind, especially for a young player,” Slater said last week. “You’re trying to figure what the NFL is all about and your head’s spinning, and before you know it, you’re back on the field with pads on.

“I laugh with some of the old guys that are left. ‘Hey, if we had to do that now, I’m not sure I’d still be going.’ ”

Change didn’t come easily to the NFL. The old goal of training camp, as articulated by former Chargers coach Norv Turner in 2011, was “to wear your guys down and you want them to have to operate under adversity.” Former Jets linebacker Bart Scott articulated a common concern in 2011 that the new training camp rules were “wimping out” and “making football more soft.”

But there’s little doubt that the new rules have been beneficial for veterans such as Slater to play longer and maintain their bodies. And the quality of the game hasn’t suffered. Coaches and players have adjusted their preparation. The product on the field in 2021 was as electric as ever.

“We know a lot more about player safety, health, taking care of our players, so we have a good product,” Slater said. “The league is as great now as it’s ever been. What we’re doing I think is working. Kudos to the people that really made a collaborative effort to make this happen.”

Contact drills such as “Oklahoma Drill,” “King of the Circle,” and several types of run-blocking drills were specifically outlawed in the 2020 CBA. The seven-day ramp up to full contact was instituted. Teams can’t hold full-padded practices more than three days in a row. And players are now limited to 11 hours per day in the team facility (12 hours for rookies). Teams can still require players to stay at a team hotel for the first three weeks of camp (as the Patriots are doing in Foxborough), and hotel time doesn’t count against the 11-hour limit.

“We used to come in, treatment would be at 6 a.m., and we would leave here at 10 p.m. some nights,” said Slater, who was the Patriots’ union rep in 2020 and was involved in CBA negotiations. “Now the hours are very strict — 11-, 12-hour days where you can only be in the building for so long. I think guys have families, mental struggles, and that balance is healthy.”

Teams still technically hold two practices in a day, but one of them must be done “at an acceptable walkthrough pace (i.e. Pro Bowl practice pace),” per the CBA. During the first week of camp, players can only be on the field for a total of 3½ hours per day, and for the final four weeks of camp, on-field work is limited to four hours per day.

The walkthroughs are a “good chance for young players to get visual reps and learn and talk through things at a learning pace,” Slater said.

Hoyer, now in his 14th season, said that the Patriots are also trying to use the slower practices during the first week of camp as an opportunity to work on fundamentals and technique.

“Bill [Belichick] has really emphasized, ‘Look, we have these opportunities to get acclimated, but really to set the foundation for your fundamentals,’ ” Hoyer said.

Hoyer said training camp is “super easy” compared with the grind of two-a-days in the years before 2011. But the new rules have served their purpose — veterans are able to extend their careers, and the game hasn’t suffered.

“I laugh with my dad all the time when he tells me, ‘I was in Year 18 and I was doing double days,’” Slater said of his father, Hall of Fame offensive lineman Jackie Slater. “It’s tough for me to say where I’d be physically if I had done that. Luckily, I don’t have to find that out.”

FINE-LINE PRINT

Murray situation a study on what not to do

The contract extension for the Cardinals’ Kyler Murray last week should have been a grand celebration for the team and its star quarterback. Instead, it was revealing — of a quarterback who struggles with maturity, and of a front office that is a total mess.

The contract itself was a solid one for Murray — technically a seven-year, $265 million contract that runs through the 2028 season. In new money, the contract averages $46.1 million per year, which nudges Murray slightly ahead of Deshaun Watson ($46 million) for the second-richest contract in the NFL, behind Aaron Rodgers ($50 million). The deal is fully guaranteed through 2024, practically guaranteed through 2025, and will pay Murray more money per season than the entire payroll of the Oakland A’s ($42.9 million), the MLB team that drafted him.

But the fine print of the contract has turned Murray and the Cardinals into a punchline. It contained an unprecedented “independent study” clause that required Murray to complete four hours of film work per week during the regular season. The contract specifically stated that Murray wouldn’t get credit for independent study, and therefore his guarantees could be voided, if he is “not personally studying or watching the material while it is being displayed or played,” or if he is “engaged in any other activity that may distract his attention (for example, watching television, playing video games, or browsing the internet).”

An AFC front office executive said NFL teams can monitor which videos are being watched, and for how long, for any player using a team-issued tablet.

Murray and the Cardinals’ front office come off horribly in this episode. Both sides were incredibly naïve if they didn’t think the clause would get leaked — hundreds, if not thousands, of people across the NFL have access to each contract — and if they didn’t think it would embarrass Murray.

Before this new contract, there was not one peep about Murray not working hard enough. Now, thanks to a clause that both sides originally agreed to, the whole world knows that the Cardinals have to beg Murray just to do four hours of film study per week, literally the bare minimum for a starting quarterback.

Murray also came off as sensitive Thursday when he called an impromptu news conference to defend himself. Instead of staying above the criticism, Murray — ironically wearing a shirt that read, “Ea$y” — scolded the media for being “disrespectful” to him and then listed all of his accomplishments, like winning Rookie of the Year, the Heisman Trophy, and being a two-time Pro Bowler. If there’s anyone for Murray to be mad at, it’s the Cardinals for requiring the clause.

The Cardinals’ front office comes off terribly, too. They publicly shamed their star quarterback and looked foolish for committing more than a quarter-of-a-billion dollars to a player they don’t believe is working hard enough.

“The combination of the money they gave him and that language is wild,” the AFC executive said.

The Cardinals looked even worse Thursday night when they removed the clause from the contract, saying in a statement that “it was clearly perceived in ways that were never intended.”

Sorry, but what did the Cardinals expect? Also, they can delete the language, but there’s no putting this toothpaste back in the tube. Now everyone knows about Murray’s study issues, and whenever Murray doesn’t play well, fans and media are going to immediately wonder about his preparation.

Talk about a self-inflicted wound. Murray and the Cardinals fumbled this one badly.

ETC.

Jimmy Garoppolo, Seahawks await Niners’ next move

One of the least-surprising stories last week came in San Francisco, where the 49ers passed Jimmy Garoppolo on his physical after he underwent shoulder surgery in March. By passing the physical, Garoppolo is no longer entitled to $7.5 million in injury guarantees from the Niners. His $24.6 million salary now has no guarantees until Week 1, at which point it would become fully guaranteed.

The Niners also announced what everyone already knew when coach Kyle Shanahan named Trey Lance the team’s starting quarterback. Garoppolo will now be held out as the team attempts to trade him.

The only problem is there is only one obvious landing spot for Garoppolo: Seattle, which has Geno Smith and Drew Lock competing for the starting job. The Niners probably don’t want to send Garoppolo to a division rival, but their only chance of sending him elsewhere would be if a starting quarterback got hurt in camp. So they have no choice but to sit back and wait for training camp to unfold.

The Seahawks know the 49ers will have to release Garoppolo before his contract guarantees in Week 1. And the Niners may know that the Seahawks are the only reasonable landing spot for Garoppolo.

But don’t expect the Niners to do the Seahawks any favors. At minimum, the Niners should at least wait until the very end of camp to release Garoppolo, so that he has minimal time to learn the Seahawks’ playbook and get ready for the season.

If the Seahawks decide to stick with Smith and Lock this season, Garoppolo may be well served to sign with Las Vegas for one year, where he can reunite with Josh McDaniels, serve as a backup to Derek Carr and then hit free agency again next spring.

Amendola was there when it counted

Happy retirement to Danny Amendola, who hung up his cleats last week after 13 seasons. His eventual candidacy for the Patriots Hall of Fame will be a fascinating one.

It’s easy to forget that Amendola was supposed to be Wes Welker’s replacement in 2013 after signing a five-year, $31 million deal. Instead Julian Edelman came from nowhere to become Tom Brady’s favorite slot receiver, and Amendola struggled to make an impact.

Amendola’s 2,383 receiving yards over five seasons ranks 26th in Patriots history. His 12 touchdowns rank tied for 33rd. In two of his five seasons, Amendola finished with fewer than 250 receiving yards.

But Amendola was Mr. Clutch in the postseason: Two touchdown catches against the Ravens in 2015; two fourth-quarter touchdowns in the AFC Championship Game win over the Jaguars; touchdown grabs in Super Bowls wins over the Seahawks and Falcons; the 2-point conversion against the Falcons. Amendola’s 709 postseason receiving yards rank fourth in team history, and his six touchdowns rank third.

Amendola wasn’t quite the player the Patriots envisioned when they initially signed him. But they certainly wouldn’t have won two Super Bowls without him.

Extra points

The Ravens’ training camp is being headlined by contract squabbles. Quarterback Lamar Jackson isn’t holding out (or holding “in” by not participating) as he seeks a new contract. Jackson, playing on a fifth-year option for $23 million this year, is negotiating his own contract, and said there will be a “cutoff point” for negotiations if he and the team don’t reach an agreement during training camp. The Ravens are also playing hardball with second-round pick David Ojabo, who tore his Achilles’ at Michigan’s Pro Day in March. Ojabo, drafted 45th overall, is the last unsigned draft pick this year, and the negotiation is over the guaranteed money in 2024. For the Ravens to be squabbling over a $600,000 guarantee three seasons from now seems unnecessarily petty . . . Colts coach Frank Reich noted Thursday that practices have been ending about 10 minutes early, and it’s because new QB Matt Ryan has been pushing the tempo in practice. “It’s a mentality, it’s a confidence,” Reich said. “He told me at the start, ‘I’m going to push the tempo,’ and I said, ‘We’ll follow your lead. Go,’ ” . . . Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield are splitting first-team reps evenly in Panthers training camp, but Matt Rhule would be smart to pick a guy soon. Mayfield, especially, needs as much work as they can get with the starting offense . . . Per ESPN Cleveland’s Tony Grossi, the Browns bought and razed a row of houses adjacent to the Browns’ training facility to turn it into a VIP area for training camp . . . Did you know: Veteran players get $2,900 each week in per diem during training camp ($414.29 per day), and rookies get $1,700 per week ($242.85 per day). Players don’t early their salaries until Week 1 . . . The last Dolphins coach, Brian Flores, was gruff and hard nosed. The new Dolphins coach, Mike McDaniel, took a selfie with the media on the first day of training camp. McDaniel is either a genius who will go 17-0 this season, or is in over his head and will go 0-17. There is no in between.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.