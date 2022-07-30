Saturday’s Patriots training camp report: Kyle Dugger’s pick-6 off Mac Jones caps a day for the defense

Credit must also be given to 6-foot-5-inch, 305-pound offensive tackle Justin Herron, who chased Dugger all the way down the field (about 90 yards) and nearly caught him.

Safety Kyle Dugger snatched Mac Jones’s final pass of the day and returned it for what would have been a sure pick-6 in game conditions. It was a little sweet redemption for Dugger, who had his hands full covering tight ends Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry during the week.

FOXBOROUGH — The Patriots wrapped up their first week of training camp Saturday with another day that featured a heavy dose of red-zone work and another standout day for the defense.

Advertisement

The entire offense dropped and did push-ups after the theft and one play later (a Bailey Zappe incompletion thanks to fellow rookie Marcus Jones’s deflection), everyone was sent to the hills for some end-of-the-day conditioning.

Jones and Zappe were under duress often with the front seven getting in the quarterbacks’ faces and forcing quick decisions, scrambles, and throwaways.

Get Point After Delivering exclusive analysis and commentary on the Patriots and the NFL right to your inbox, three times a week during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

The cornerback competition, which figures to be a huge story line throughout the dog days, is already heated.

Jalen Mills, Terrance Mitchell, Malcolm Butler, Jack Jones, Marcus Jones, Joejuan Williams, and Justin Bethel each had a pass breakup, despite wearing mini oven mitts.

Shaun Wade was the only corner not to get his hands on a pass — and he’s been arguably the best coverage guy all week.

ROLL CALL

Not participating: QB Brian Hoyer (undisclosed); RB James White (PUP); CB Jonathan Jones (PUP); safety Jabrill Peppers (PUP); DB Myles Bryant (nonfootball injury list); OLs Chasen Hines and Andrew Stueber (nonfootball injury); DL Deatrich Wise (undisclosed).

Wise and Stueber were the only players not spotted.

INJURIES: None.

DRESS CODE: Helmets and shells.

TOP PLAY

See Dugger vs. Mac Jones above.

For the silver medal, we’ll go with Zappe’s deep sideline strike to Kristian Wilkerson, who made a twisting, over-the-shoulder one-handed touchdown catch. OK, he may have pushed Jack Jones with his other hand (the defense sure thought so, but the defense always thinks so), but without any zebras in sight, we’ll call it clean.

Advertisement

MORE HIGHLIGHTS

▪ Nelson Agholor broke free on a crosser and caught a Mac Jones zip before being jostled by Raekwon McMillan (maybe it was incidental, maybe it wasn’t). Agholor responded by flexing back at the linebacker.

▪ Jakobi Meyers made his best play of the week, fending of double coverage from Wade and Mitchell to secure a 20-yard end zone fade from Jones. That got the packed house jumping.

ODDS AND ENDS

▪ Tristan Vizcaino attempted his first field goals of the week and was 5 of 5 from varying distances, with a long of about 40 yards. He worked with long snapper Joe Cardona and holder Jake Bailey. Nick Folk worked with the backups and didn’t attempt any field goals.

▪ Butler had his best day of camp. It was throwback Malcolm, who displayed tight coverage and active hands throughout his reps.

▪ Anfernee Jennings had a nice three-play stretch where he zipped through some gaps in the offensive line (obviously, they aren’t allowed to block without pads) and pressured the quarterback during a late red-zone period.

▪ Left tackle Trent Brown did a penalty lap for jumping offside.

▪ With Hoyer still out, quarterbacks coach Joe Judge and several other staffers took turns firing passes during individual drills. Don’t tell Nick Caserio, but Judge has better velocity.

Advertisement

▪ Mitchell was the first player up for the fourth straight day.

▪ Best postpractice scene was Lawrence Guy lifting his kids over his shoulders and letting them hang off the crossbars.

▪ It was the biggest crowd of the week, with the bleachers and hills surrounding the fields packed with fans enjoying the football and sun. Tip of the cap to guy in the beat-up James Develin jersey. The burly fullback would have approved.

▪ A majestic hawk made several laps around the fields during practice. No word on if the bird of prey was spying.

UP NEXT

▪ Sunday: Off.

▪ Monday: Practice, 9:30 a.m. (gates open at 8).

▪ Tuesday: Practice, 9:30 a.m. (gates open at 8).

▪ Wednesday: Practice, 9:30 a.m. (gates open at 8).

▪ Thursday: Practice, 9:30 a.m. (gates open at 8).

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.