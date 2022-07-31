Sri Lanka’s president says IMF deal delayed a month, AP reports

(Bloomberg) — Sri Lanka’s new leader said an agreement with the International Monetary Fund to help pull the bankrupt nation out of its economic crisis has been pushed back to September because of street protests over the past weeks, the Associated Press reported.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe said he had initially aimed to reach an agreement by early August but talks with the IMF on a rescue package had slowed down, the report said, citing a Saturday speech.

The South Asian island nation is mired in its worst economic crisis since independence. It is looking to a bailout program from the IMF and securing dollars from friendly nations to end crippling shortages of essential items that have stalled economic activity and pushed inflation to about 60 per cent.