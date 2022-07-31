Ukraine’s first grain ship may depart on Monday, Turkey says

(Bloomberg) — The first ship to export Ukrainian grain since an agreement was reached for the safe transit of vessels may depart as soon as Monday, Haberturk TV reported, citing President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s spokesman Ibrahim Kalin.

More than a week after Russia and Ukraine reached a deal aimed at releasing millions of tons of grain through three Black Sea ports, no ships have sailed.

Ukraine said on Friday that it’s close to restarting shipments, although the timing was linked to receiving go-ahead from the United Nations, which along with Turkey was a signatory to the July 22 agreement. The UN has declined to name a day.