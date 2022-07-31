11 displaced by East Boston building collapse

Nine adults and two children were displaced after a three-family building partially collapsed in East Boston early Sunday morning, the Boston Fire Department said.
Firefighters evacuated the building at 282 Sumner St. after the exterior masonry veneer partially collapsed, Boston fire officials said on Twitter at 1:33 a.m. A dog and a cat were also displaced by the collapse, the department said.
The building was secured by about 2:14 a.m., the department said. A building inspector with the Boston Inspectional Services Department arrived at the scene and determined that the owner needed to hire a structural engineer to examine the building, officials said.
Power to the building was shut off, Boston fire officials said. The American Red Cross was assisting those who were displaced.
