34-year-old hiker from N.Y. hospitalized after becoming ill on Signal Ridge Trail in N.H.

A 34-year-old man from Castleton on Hudson, N.Y., was hospitalized Sunday after activating his personal locator beacon on the Signal Ridge Trail in Livermore, N.H., according to a statement from New Hampshire Fish & Game.

John Nesel had gone up the trail Saturday evening with a hiking partner, officials said. They camped overnight, during which time Nesel experienced consistent abdominal pain, and at around 7 a.m. he activated his beacon, according to the statement.