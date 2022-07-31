Authorities search for driver who steered pickup truck into ocean in Hull

Dive teams and a helicopter crew are searching for a pickup truck and the driver who steered it into the ocean off of Pemberton Point in Hull Sunday afternoon, officials said.
At around 2:50 p.m., Hull police and fire departments as well as the town’s harbormaster responded to multiple 911 calls that reported a truck drove onto the beach and then into the water near 180 Main St., according to a statement from Hull Police Chief John Dunn and Fire Chief Christopher J. Russo.
Several departments are assisting, including boats and a dive team from Boston fire, and assets from the Massachusetts Environmental Police, Massport, the US Coast Guard, and Cohasset police, officials said. Norwell fire provided mutual aid to cover Hull stations, officials said.
The Massachusetts State Police Marine Unit and Air Wing also responded, and a dive team was deployed, State Police said on Twitter at 4:48 p.m.
The incident remains under investigation by Hull police and the Plymouth district attorney’s office, officials said. No foul play is suspected, according to the statement.
