Billions in tax relief. Sports betting. Gun control. It’s all on the line in final hours of Mass. legislative session.

Despite giving itself 19 months to complete formal business, the Legislature was slogging through its final day with negotiators still locked in closed-door talks over some of its most sweeping bills. That also involved answering questions of how to handle a late-session curveball that could require the state to send $3 billion back to taxpayers.

Massachusetts lawmakers were racing toward a chaotic close to their formal legislative session on Sunday, with potentially billions in taxpayer relief on the line and a heap of high-stakes policy initiatives still unfinished, including ones legalizing sports betting, reshaping gun license standards, and expanding access to mental health services.

Governor Charlie Baker’s announcement last week that the state’s record-setting revenues are poised to trigger a nearly 40-year-old tax cap law upended negotiations over a separate $1 billion tax relief proposal that lawmakers spent months developing and were aiming to finalize before the end of the weekend.

It also ratcheted up what was already expected to be a frenzied night of lawmaking, when the Democratic-dominated Legislature faces a midnight deadline — but is also likely to brush past it in a bid to push major bills over the finish line.

The 1986 voter-passed law at issue seeks to limit state tax revenue growth to the growth of total wages and salaries in the state. Should revenue exceed that “allowable” amount, taxpayers are then due a credit equal to the excess amount.

The Baker administration said last week that the state is poised to trigger it for the first time since 1987, and estimated taxpayers could be due back more than $2.9 billion. In response, House Speaker Ronald Mariano has left open the possibility of seeking to undo, change, or suspend the law just as it’s about to benefit potentially millions of taxpayers.

It also has roiled the Legislature’s own plans for millions of one-time rebates and a slew of permanent tax changes. Lawmakers’ constituents face rapidly rising inflation, and economic worries have topped residents’ list of concerns.

Aiming to help, the House and Senate each tucked a similar tax relief package into hulking economic development legislation. That bill itself would also borrow or spend more than $4 billion to help prop up housing production, financially strained hospitals, and the state’s unemployment trust fund, among a slew of other things.

A late-session crunch is typical on Beacon Hill. Lawmakers’ self-imposed deadlines often prove the last antidote to legislative logjams, forcing compromise, horse-trading, or in some cases, the death of major bills. But not in at least a generation has the Legislature entertained such major tax relief plans, let alone in the session’s waning hours.

By mid-day, the Legislature was also adding to, not reducing, its list of bills in closed-door negotiations. They created a sixth conference committee shortly before 3 p.m. to reconcile differences on a bill that would tighten the state’s firearms laws in the wake of a Supreme Court decision expanding gun rights across the country.

Besides barreling toward making major changes to state law in the dead of night, lawmakers’ tardiness also gave the upper-hand to Baker, a lame-duck Republican governor who isn’t seeking reelection this fall. Baker is allowed 10 days to act on any legislation that reaches his desk, meaning he can veto a bill to his disliking and the Legislature will have little ability to act beyond calling a special session, a rarity on Beacon Hill.

As they awaited word on pending bills, lawmakers did begin moving on other items toward Baker’s desk.

The chambers accepted an agreement legislative leaders had hashed out on a $11.3 billion infrastructure and transportation borrowing bill that also includes a slew of policy, including regulations on so-called e-bikes and $275 million in funding to extend passenger rail service from Boston to the western part of the state. Cut from the final version, however, was a Senate-passed provision that would have required the MBTA to produce a plan for a low-income fare program.

Lawmakers also delivered a response to a series of amendments Baker sought on a sweeping climate and energy bill, with the goal of shipping it back to him Sunday night.

They agreed to several of Baker’s proposed changes, notably one to eliminate the “price cap” on offshore wind projects — a mechanism that requires each new project to offer power at a lower price than the one brought online before it. Some have worried that the cap has discouraged bids, and while lawmakers had initially left it intact, they ultimately capitulated to Baker’s push to kill it.

“Removing the price cap has been a top priority for the governor, and we share his view that it will allow our future procurements to give us more value per dollar,” state Representative Jeffrey N. Roy, the House’s lead negotiator, said from the chamber floor.

Legislative leaders, however, rejected other changes, including Baker’s bid to inject $750 million of federal American Rescue Plan Act funding into the legislation.

Legislators in the overwhelmingly Democratic House and Senate were also moving toward accepting changes Baker made to a bill that would reshape oversight of the state’s two soldiers’ homes, including elevating the Department of Veterans Services to a cabinet-level executive office that reports directly to the governor.

In a letter to lawmakers, Baker said he supports the changes, but asked that deadlines for standing up new offices be pushed back four months until March — when Baker’s successor, not him, will be in office. The House on Sunday afternoon adopted his amendment.

As Sunday evening approached, lawmakers were still working behind closed doors to iron out differences in five other major pieces of legislation where the House and Senate differed.

After years of failed efforts, lawmakers were attempting to nail down a final version of a bill to legalize sports betting.

At the center of the disagreement was a proposal to allow people to place wagers on collegiate games. The House wants it, and the Senate — whose top leaders have historically opposed legalized gambling — does not.

If signed into law by Baker, who has expressed his support in the past, Massachusetts will join 30 states and Washington, D.C., in allowing for the increasingly popular type of gambling, according to the American Gaming Association.

Ever since the Supreme Court in 2018 struck down a federal law that banned sports betting, the concept has been a priority of House Speaker Ronald Mariano, who said a year ago that a sports betting bill without the ability to bet on college games “probably would be” a deal-breaker for him.

Last week, Senate President Karen E. Spilka told WBUR’s “Radio Boston,” that Mariano should soften his “all or nothing” stance.

A conference committee, a compromise-seeking group of representatives and senators, had been deliberating on sports betting since early June. The Massachusetts Gaming Commission offered itself as a resource to committee members, and shared a draft version of an unreleased commission study of sports betting, it disclosed at a public meeting Tuesday.

The draft report, which was obtained by the Globe, includes a long list of recommendations, among them prohibiting “betting on any collegiate sports in any jurisdiction.” Researchers recommended the Legislature leave out any college sports, including betting on tournaments and on out-of-state colleges, and found that there “is very little revenue loss” by leaving college sports out of the bill.

The prospects of the betting bill, a House priority, were unclear as evening approached. So, too, was the potential of a separate measure on mental health access that Spilka has personally touted as a top priority.

The Senate version of the bill would mandate insurance coverage for an annual mental health wellness exam, and mental health bills passed by both chambers attempt to ensure compliance with the state’s mental health parity laws.

Massachusetts lawmakers also have been trying to reach a deal on a long-pending package of reforms to the state’s marijuana industry.

The bill would crack down on steep local fees charged to marijuana operators, steer part of the state excise tax on recreational pot sales into a fund for disenfranchised cannabis entrepreneurs, and green-light a cannabis café pilot program in a handful of cities and towns.

Advocates, cannabis businesses, and progressive lawmakers had spent years lobbying for the reforms, arguing they are straightforward fixes to well-documented problems with the original legalization law, passed by voters in 2016 and rewritten by the Legislature in 2017.

Among those issues: An onerous municipal approval process that has been implicated in two federal corruption investigations, and a lack of institutional financing that has allowed larger corporations backed by wealthy private investors to dominate the space at the expense of smaller, locally-owned businesses with more diverse ownership.

Amid the fray of the last day, lawmakers were also negotiating a relatively obscure piece of conservation legislation intended to protect public lands from development pressure.

The House last year passed a bill that environmentalists have championed for more than 20 years, and would require anyone looking to sell or develop protected public greenspace to replace it with another comparable property.

The Senate, however, embraced a different version, which has the support of the Baker administration and would create an alternative where developers or communities could set aside money to purchase property later when replacement land cannot be found in the community.

While joint House-Senate rules require formal lawmaking to conclude by midnight, legislators were musing Sunday that the back-and-forth might extend into the early morning.

On Beacon Hill, lawmakers can — and often do — suspend their own rules.

