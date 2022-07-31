Blade falls off 400-foot-tall wind turbine in Gloucester

A blade fell off a more than 400-foot-tall wind turbine in Gloucester on Sunday morning, forcing the closure of an adjacent road, officials said.

Gloucester firefighters responded to a report of the mechanical failure at Applied Materials on Dory Road in the Blackburn Industrial Park at around 7 a.m., according to a statement from Gloucester Mayor Greg Verga and Gloucester Fire Chief Eric Smith.

No injuries were reported, officials said. There was no structural damage reported “aside from the damage sustained in the turbine failure itself,” according to the statement.