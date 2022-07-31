Blade falls off 400-foot-tall wind turbine in Gloucester

A blade fell off a more than 400-foot-tall wind turbine in Gloucester on Sunday morning, forcing the closure of an adjacent road, officials said.
Gloucester firefighters responded to a report of the mechanical failure at Applied Materials on Dory Road in the Blackburn Industrial Park at around 7 a.m., according to a statement from Gloucester Mayor Greg Verga and Gloucester Fire Chief Eric Smith.
No injuries were reported, officials said. There was no structural damage reported “aside from the damage sustained in the turbine failure itself,” according to the statement.
“Due to the size of the turbine, which stands over 400 feet tall, the Gloucester Fire Department and the City of Gloucester are working closely with Applied Materials to establish an appropriate isolation area around the turbine, determine current hazards and concerns, and ensure the safety of the turbine and the area,” officials said.
Great Republic Drive in the area of the turbine will remain closed indefinitely, officials said.
Officials said Gloucester police and fire “are working together to provide access to businesses on Great Republic Drive via a gated access driveway on Pond Road.”
