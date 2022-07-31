fb-pixel Skip to main content

Cruise ship en route from Boston to Bahamas struck by fishing boat

By Nick Stoico Globe Correspondent,Updated July 31, 2022, 59 minutes ago

A cruise ship bound for the Bahamas was struck by a fishing boat east of Nantucket early Saturday morning, according to the Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard received a report at 2:25 a.m. that the fishing vessel Gabby G had struck the midsection of the Norwegian Pearl, according to Petty Officer Ryan Noel, a Coast Guard spokesman.

A man on the Gabby G was treated on the vessel for a minor injury, Noel said. No other injuries were reported.

The cruiseliner was able to continue toward its destination. The Gabby G sustained damage and returned to New Bedford about 6 p.m. Saturday, Noel said.

Noel said there was heavy rain and low visibility in the area at the time of the incident.


Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.

