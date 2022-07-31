Cruise ship en route from Boston to Bahamas struck by fishing boat

A cruise ship bound for the Bahamas was struck by a fishing boat east of Nantucket early Saturday morning, according to the Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard received a report at 2:25 a.m. that the fishing vessel Gabby G had struck the midsection of the Norwegian Pearl, according to Petty Officer Ryan Noel, a Coast Guard spokesman.

A man on the Gabby G was treated on the vessel for a minor injury, Noel said. No other injuries were reported.