Hiker carried nearly 1 mile by rescuers after he dies on Mt. Washington’s Jewell Trail

Rescuers carried a lifeless hiker nearly a mile Sunday afternoon after he was found unconscious on Mt. Washington’s Jewell Trail, according to New Hampshire Fish & Game officials.

At about 1:15 p.m., Fish & Game received a 911 call from a group of hikers who had come upon an unresponsive man near the Gulfside Trail Junction and had begun to perform CPR, officials said in a statement posted to Facebook.

The rescue response included a call for volunteers from Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue and Pemi Valley Search and Rescue, who made their way up to the hiker via the Mt. Washington Auto Road and the Cog Railway, respectively.