Hiker carried nearly 1 mile by rescuers after he dies on Mt. Washington’s Jewell Trail

Rescuers carried a lifeless hiker nearly a mile Sunday afternoon after he was found unconscious on Mt. Washington’s Jewell Trail, according to New Hampshire Fish & Game officials.
At about 1:15 p.m., Fish & Game received a 911 call from a group of hikers who had come upon an unresponsive man near the Gulfside Trail Junction and had begun to perform CPR, officials said in a statement posted to Facebook.
The rescue response included a call for volunteers from Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue and Pemi Valley Search and Rescue, who made their way up to the hiker via the Mt. Washington Auto Road and the Cog Railway, respectively.
Conditions on the mountain had been cold and windy, according to the statement. The hikers performed CPR for around 40 minutes, but without any signs of life and in freezing conditions, they halted their resuscitation efforts, officials said.
Volunteers carried the body nearly a mile back to the Cog Railway where it could be taken by train to the mountain’s base, officials said.
The hiker, whose name was not released pending the notification of his family, had been hiking with his dog, who is safe and is in the care of a local animal shelter until it can be reunited with family members, according to the statement.