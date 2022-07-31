N.H. State Police say man in Corvette drove 161 m.p.h. on I-93

A New Hampshire State Police trooper was on patrol on the northbound side of the interstate in Ashland, N.H., about 11:15 a.m. when an orange sports car blew past him and was clocked on radar at 161 miles per hour in a 70-miles-per-hour zone, State Police said in a statement.

A Connecticut man is facing charges after police say he was driving more than twice the speed limit on Interstate 93 in New Hampshire on Sunday, officials said.

A Connecticut man was arrested after New Hampshire State Police say he was clocked driving a Corvette at 161 miles per hour on I-93 in Ashland, N.H., on Sunday.

The driver was going too fast for the trooper to pursue, so an alert went out to area police departments to be on the lookout, the statement said.

Shortly after the sports car passed by Ashland, State Police received reports of multiple sports cars, including an orange car, “driving erratically at high rates of speed, nearly causing crashes,” State Police said in the statement.

Police in Woodstock, N.H., which is roughly 21 miles north of Ashland, responded to the alert by positioning officers along the highway. The sports car was again caught on radar, this time traveling at 130 m.p.h., the statement said.

Police caught up to the vehicle, a 2021 Chevrolet Corvette, at Exit 32 in Lincoln, N.H., where it became stuck in traffic, the statement said.

The driver, identified as 30-year-old Alejandro Zapata-Rebello of Danbury, Conn., was arrested and charged by State Police with two counts of reckless driving and one count of disobeying an officer. He was also charged by the Woodstock Police Department with reckless driving.

Zapata-Rebello was released on a summons to appear in court in Plymouth, N.H., on Sept. 22, the statement said.

