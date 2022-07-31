Parade and pinchos bring a piece of Puerto Rico to Boston

Standing by his van near the top of the hill outside the John D. O’Bryant School of Mathematics shortly before the parade kicked off, Sammy Gonzalez, 42, of Quincy said he was excited to celebrate the island’s unique culture and cuisine.

The Puerto Rican parade and festival made its return to Boston under clear blue skies Sunday after a two-year pandemic hiatus.

The line of hot rods, convertibles, and motorbikes, many tricked out with shiny hubcaps and all adorned with red-white-and-blue Puerto Rican flags, stretched more than a quarter mile along Malcolm X Boulevard.

“Us Puerto Ricans, we take a lot of pride in our flags,” he said as several small ones fluttered out the van’s open windows.

Gonzalez wasn’t sure exactly what makes Puerto Ricans so proud of their heritage, but José Otero, 23, had a theory he shared through the van’s open window.

“I think we are so small in the island but so big in the States,” he said.

What is clear is how Puerto Ricans celebrate that heritage: “Loud music, low riders, and racing,” Otero said. “Very loud music,” said Sammy’s wife, Ashley Gonzalez, 37, with a chuckle from the van’s passenger seat.

Otero and the Gonzalezes are members of one of the many auto clubs that were represented in the parade.

“Puerto Ricans are known for investing time and energy into their vehicles,” Sammy Gonzalez explained.

That’s true of Roberto Rosado, 58, who was standing outside his prized 1956 Chevrolet, which he was driving in the parade for the first time.

He came to the parade, “just for fun and to represent my country.”

At the end of the line of cars, volunteer Nora Ruiz, who is in her late 20s, said she has attended the parade nearly ever year since she was little. She has worked at the parade since she was 14.

“This is important to the community because this basically shows that we are unified and sustainable not only as Puerto Ricans, but as Latinos,” she said.

Thousands of flag-waving Puerto Ricans lined Columbus Avenue as the parade slowly made its way toward Franklin Park. Latin music blared from oven-sized speaker banks in car trunks — and in one case on a roof — as friends ran up to each other to exchange a handshake or a hug.

Robert Santiago, head of the city’s Department of Veterans Services, was the parade’s grand marshal. He is the first Puerto Rican and openly gay person to lead the department.

About 40,000 Puerto Ricans lived in Suffolk County in 2015, according to the US Census Bureau.

Dennys Gonzalez, 25, greeted the parade as it reached its end at Franklin Park, near Columbus Avenue’s intersection with Walnut Street. Gonzalez was perched on a wall overlooking the intersection with two large Puerto Rican flags in his hands and two more flags on his tennis shoes. His Puerto Rican pride dates back to when his family still lived on the island.

“We get introduced to it from so young,” said Gonzalez, who now lives in Brockton.

Inside the park the festivities were already underway as the parade wrapped up. Long lines formed for arroz con gandules, rice and peas; alcapurrias, fritters; and pasteles, Puerto Rico’s answer to the tamale.

But the best choice, Yaya Nieves, 20, said as she stood in line, are pinchos: grilled chicken kebabs.

A couple of lines over, Ada Echevarria, 60, said she’s been coming to the celebration for more than 40 years. She loves “la musica, la gente, y todo” — the music, the people, and everything.

Near the stage, where guitar players and singers were playing traditional Puerto Rican music, Iliana Sanchez’s mother, Cecilia Sanchez, 33, and grandmother, Martha Valentin, 53, were corralling her away from her friends to take dozens of pictures of the 9-year-old in her white glittering dress, cape, and sash declaring her La Reina Infantina (the little queen) of the festival.

It was hot in the dress, but it didn’t bother Iliana too much.

“I think the festival is probably one of the best things in the world,” she said. “It shows I’m Puerto Rican and that Puerto Ricans are amazing and here.”

