Three teens shot in Dorchester when fight breaks out following party

Three teenagers were shot Saturday night after a fight broke out on Dakota Street in Dorchester, according to Boston police.
Officers responded to reports of a large fight at 77 Dakota St. around 11:45 p.m. Saturday and found a 16-year-old boy, a 16-year-old girl, and a 19-year-old man suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, according to Kim Tavares, a department spokesperson.
The fight started outside after a party broke up and shots were fired as people from the party congregated on the street.
The 16-year-old boy and 19-year-old man were transported to a hospital by Boston Emergency Medical Services, according to Tavares. The girl was taken to the hospital by family members.
Police are continuing to investigate and no arrests have been made, said Tavares.
