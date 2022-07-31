Three teens shot in Dorchester when fight breaks out following party

Three teenagers were shot Saturday night after a fight broke out on Dakota Street in Dorchester, according to Boston police.

Officers responded to reports of a large fight at 77 Dakota St. around 11:45 p.m. Saturday and found a 16-year-old boy, a 16-year-old girl, and a 19-year-old man suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, according to Kim Tavares, a department spokesperson.

The fight started outside after a party broke up and shots were fired as people from the party congregated on the street.